Bar closing hours a choice, one Absecon makes

We don’t like anything that encourages people who have been drinking to get in their cars and drive somewhere else to drink. Yet that’s exactly what results from municipalities setting their own hours for on-premises alcohol consumption, with drinkers knowing which bars are still open and driving there when the one they’re in closes. There should be a statewide closing time to reduce drunken driving.

Legal casino gaming validated Atlantic City as the obvious destination to continue drinking. Casinos aren’t even under the jurisdiction of the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, and their bars and other alcohol vendors never have to close.

This feature of the world’s favorite playground already had spread outside the resort decades before. Absecon, on the resort’s doorstep across the marsh, allowed its bars to choose their closing hours or none at all. Until recently.

One bar that never closed, the Hi Point Pub, had its liquor licenses suspended indefinitely by the state in April following several incidents. James B. Graziano, director of the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accused the pub of allowing a fight at the bar, serving underage patrons, overserving patrons — a practice that may implicate the establishment in two fatal accidents — and employing people with criminal convictions who are barred under state law from working at such an establishment.

This appropriately brought Absecon’s lack of a closing hour to the attention of City Council members. They considered what was in the city’s best interests, talked to residents and business owners, and proposed requiring no alcohol service between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Allowing drinking away from home until two in the morning sounds like enough. When some business owners criticized making bars close, council tabled the ordinance until they could discuss the matter more with their constituencies.

Some business owners complained council would be punishing them for problems at another business. But closing hours aren’t a punishment, just a factor in the safety and quality of life in Absecon.

One owner said his liquor license, worth $500,000, would lose about $170,000 of its market value if it could no longer be sold as a 24-hour license (he doesn’t use that capability at his place). That’s one third of its value, a lot for the ability to sell drinks in the hours before dawn when people already are tired and less capable.

Others complained that stopping alcohol service at 2 a.m. would “devalue” the town. This seems like an odd claim when nearby municipalities severely restrict or prohibit alcohol sales entirely and are anything but devalued.

Absecon Council went ahead this month and voted to allow alcohol to be sold only — only! — from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the city.

Councilwoman Sandy Cain said the council did so for the sake of public safety. She acknowledged the different views on closing times and said, “The whole town voted for us to make what we think is the best decision for the town.”

Exactly so, and it looks like a sensible choice made after ample engagement with the public and deliberation.

We’d be surprised if the residents of Absecon think the city is better off with bars that never close, like nearby Atlantic City. But if they do, they can let their representatives know.