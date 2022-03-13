Bald eagles’ great comeback better if lead-free

Bald eagles in New Jersey were reduced by DDT to one active nest in Bear Swamp, Cumberland County — and for six straight years the pesticide-thinned eggs there failed to produce an eaglet. We watched in 1982 as an intrepid wildlife worker for the state’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program climbed to the nest’s dizzying height, while menaced by the eagle pair, and removed the egg for careful incubation and return as a fledgling.

Those hatchlings and healthy young eagles from Canada were released for several years. These first new bald eagles in more than a decade began a wildlife restoration so successful that the nation’s symbol was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007.

The recent annual report by the New Jersey Bald Eagle Project confirms the happy trend continues. Last year it found 22 new active bald eagle pairs in the state, 12 of them in South Jersey.

Overall, wildlife biologists counted 247 nesting sites and 222 of them with eggs. They produced almost 300 young eagles. “The Delaware Bay region remained the state’s eagle stronghold, with roughly half of all nests located in Cumberland and Salem counties and the bayside of Cape May County,” said the report.

As great as the restoration of bald eagles has been, it was held back by another poison. Eagles could better thrive and be assured of an enduring place in natural America if steps are taken to prevent them from eating toxic lead.

Researchers from Cornell University have found that lead poisoning has reduced the population growth of bald eagles on average 6% for male birds and 4% for females in each of the past 30 years. Bald eagles scavenge as well as hunt, and they ingest the lead pellets from birds and animals shot by hunters.

The metal is a neurotoxin that, even if it doesn’t kill the eagle outright, can leave it debilitated and vulnerable to vehicles, powerlines and other threats. The eagle survey counted 48 eagles killed by such causes last year in New Jersey, including two by poison, while 10 were able to be treated and released.

“Every eagle that comes into a rehab center gets tested for lead,” said Kathy Clark, supervising biologist with New Jersey’s Endangered and Non-Game Species Program. “To be impaired for a wild animal is really going to lessen their survival.”

“We’re seeing eagles come in with all kinds of problems, but almost all of them come in with an unhealthy level of lead, even if the issue they were rescued for didn’t appear to be lead,” said Peggy Sue Hentz, founder of Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven, Pa.

While lead shot has been banned from waterfowl hunting for 25 years, much of it remains in the environment where it can move through the food chain and up into eagles.

Lead shot is still allowed for other kinds of hunting. Hunters can help by ensuring no game or part of an animal with lead shot in it is left in the wild to be consumed by eagles or other wildlife.

Putting toxic lead into the environment — at the same time Americans are challenged to pay for the costly removal of it from their water — shouldn’t continue. There are sufficient alternatives to it to prohibit its use.

A bigger, healthier population of majestic bald eagles would be just one benefit. Much other wildlife and people too would gain if there is an end to knowingly spreading lead around.