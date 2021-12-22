Aviation industry favors Millville airport again

Atlantic County also has been in the hunt to diversify its economy with aviation industry investment. Its main draws are Atlantic City International Airport and the adjacent William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center.

The county has had some success, creating the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, leasing the space in its first building and fielding strong interest in a second building under construction.

In 2019, Atlantic County officials said they were negotiating with a charter plane maintenance and repair company, and the county would build a $4.5 million hangar for the company if it located at the airport. That airport is owned by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which the county would need to pay to lease the ground for such a hangar. The financing, if the plan materialized, would have to be done by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.

Back in 2015, a major report from consultant AngelouEconomics identified the aviation industry as the region’s best bet for bringing good paying jobs to the area. The county responded by creating the Atlantic County Economic Alliance to help pursue that opportunity.