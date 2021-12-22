Aviation industry favors Millville airport again

South Jersey is a good location for aviation work, a short hop off the flight paths to and from several of the nation’s busiest metropolitan airports.
The Millville Executive Airport has a history of hosting such work by companies such as Airwork, Purex, UNC, General Electric and Dallas Airmotive.
This year it has kept that history going, along with its economic benefits to the city and surrounding region, with a major operation by global aviation maintenance leader Jet East.
The company expects to create 250 jobs at the airport. It is leasing two 70,000-square-foot aviation hangars for at least the next 10 to 20 years. Jet East also has an option to lease the former Dallas Airmotive hangar at the airport. That company greatly reduced its operations in 2004 and ended them in 2010.
James N. Hogan is chairman of the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which has leased the airport from Millville since 1999 and operates it. “Over the past 20 years,” Hogan said recently, “the DRBA has invested more than $50 million to enhance the airport’s infrastructure, laying the foundation for manufacturing businesses like Jet East to ramp up and take flight here.”
The hangars Jet East is using were built in the early 2000s in the hope of bringing corporate aviation business to the airport.
Atlantic County also has been in the hunt to diversify its economy with aviation industry investment. Its main draws are Atlantic City International Airport and the adjacent William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center.
The county has had some success, creating the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, leasing the space in its first building and fielding strong interest in a second building under construction.
In 2019, Atlantic County officials said they were negotiating with a charter plane maintenance and repair company, and the county would build a $4.5 million hangar for the company if it located at the airport. That airport is owned by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which the county would need to pay to lease the ground for such a hangar. The financing, if the plan materialized, would have to be done by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.
Back in 2015, a major report from consultant AngelouEconomics identified the aviation industry as the region’s best bet for bringing good paying jobs to the area. The county responded by creating the Atlantic County Economic Alliance to help pursue that opportunity.
Millville surely is pleased with the results from the efforts and investments of the authority operating its airport. The work of the Delaware River and Bay Authority is boosting the economy of one of New Jersey’s poorest counties and beyond.