ATVs need license plates for local laws to work

The increase in urban violence the past few years has suggested a growing lawlessness that could weaken the basis for a safe and civil society — in cities, anyway. The problem, its causes and possible responses will be intensely debated and addressed for years.

Far less attention has been paid to the far more common increase in lawlessness on American roadways. Yet that directly affects nearly everyone and is also crucial to civil order in a nation so big and dependent on personal transportation.

Like gun violence, auto violence kills tens of thousands of people in the U.S. each year. But this is just part of the roadway carnage. Every year another 3 million people are injured in car accidents, and around 2 million drivers experience permanent injuries.

New Jersey noticed part of this growing mayhem in the street — the surge in illegal operation of off-road vehicles on roads and highways — and made a good start on stopping it. Municipalities have followed the state’s lead and set the stage for the required enforcement, but they need more help.

For many years, quads and dirt bikes have made small, occasional and repeated incursions on roadways. The drivers couldn’t be pulled over because their vehicles are designed to go just about anywhere, suitable for escape. Since it was typically one or a few bad apples on loud machines, police helped by an annoyed public often could find the offenders and make them stop.

Now there are groups of four to a dozen ATVs coursing through local cities at all hours, seemingly confident that no meaningful enforcement and punishment for their behavior is possible. A group of area officials headed to a public-safety meeting recently in Atlantic City were stunned when a formation of 10 or more ATVs sliced through the streets ahead of them!

The year started with the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy designating ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations. When forfeited to a municipality, such vehicles shall be destroyed.

Pleasantville and Absecon the past month or so enacted identical ordinances giving police authority to confiscate off-road vehicles if operated illegally on the streets. Even as they did, police acknowledged the difficulty in seizing them since pursuing them would increase their threat to public safety.

Perhaps this is why the two municipalities also authorized fines for gas stations fueling an off-road vehicle that illegally drives up to the pumps.

This looked like it might become a model for other towns when Atlantic City Council took up the issue shortly afterward. But its members spotted a problem — that requiring gas stations to turn against ATV drivers would put their workers at risk.

“We would put gas station attendants in a great deal of danger,” Council President George Tibbitt said. “These groups always ride in packs of five to 15.” He said gas station attendants should instead call the police and let them handle it, and we agree.

That begs the question, just how will police handle it? Atlantic City law enforcers have a good shot, since the city has many security cameras and the police department maintains a robust tech-enabled watch on much of the town. But elsewhere camera coverage is inconsistent and not practical.

The Legislature and Murphy only half-addressed the lawlessness of unknown drivers operating powerful and fast vehicles illegally on public roads. They made a law, but didn’t make it possible to widely and consistently enforce that law.

Police don’t have to unsafely chase lawbreakers in cars and trucks because the vehicles can’t easily leave the roadway system and are readily identifiable. Off-road vehicles can’t be easily confined, but they could be required to be readily identified with a license plate.

Pennsylvania already requires every ATV to display its own numbered license plate.

New Jersey should have done likewise even before its confiscation law this year. No operator of a powerful machine putting the public’s health and property at risk should be allowed to remain anonymous and beyond the reach of the law.

A safe and civil transportation system begins with citizens participating in it honestly and openly.