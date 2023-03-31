This month AtlantiCare and the John Brooks Recovery Center fielded a great new tool in the arsenal against opioid addiction and mental health troubles.

Their mobile outreach vehicle is connecting with those in need where they are, and not just “hoping they come out to us,” said Lori Herndon, CEO of AtlantiCare.

A renovated RV is taking a team that includes a physician, nurses, and a licensed addiction and behavioral health counselor to the places in Atlantic County where there is elevated risk of overdoses. These include Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township and Pleasantville. These municipalities accounted for half the people admitted for substance abuse treatment in 2021, according to the state Drug and Alcohol Abuse Treatment Substance Abuse Overview for Atlantic County.

AtlantiCare is receiving $750,000 in additional state funding to support the mobile outreach efforts for medications, case management, care coordination services and recovery support services. The Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services provided $300,000 to renovate the vehicle.

“Community partnership is key,” said Michael Santillo, director of the John Brooks Recovery Center. “And we have a great staff that is very talented that can provide an array of different services.” Keith Strickland, a peer recovery specialist who is on the mobile team, said “with this bus that we’re going to touch thousands of people.”

The Brooks-AtlantiCare mobile unit will bring help to those suffering and at great risk, making outreach proactive and more effective. There are multiple strategies in the war on opioid addiction and the fair provision of mental health services, and this looks like an important contribution to overall success.

It should be a model for other services, and one obvious one is the provision of clean new syringes to opioid addicts. Without these, their sharing of needles spreads serious diseases, amplifying their suffering and risk.

Local government and state representatives of Atlantic City have been trying for years to get the needle-exchange service provided by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance out of the resort’s Tourism District. The city seems to be the only major tourism destination in America where addiction services are a prominent attraction.

Keeping the needle exchange and other services for the addicted in the heart of the state’s gambling capital is a disservice to those suffering from the opioid epidemic elsewhere in the county. According to Avert, an international HIV and sexual health nonprofit, around the world mobile programs operate vans and buses along regular routes at fixed times, often at night when clients are more likely to be on the streets. Large mobile programs can act like fixed sites, offering testing and other services as well.

A mobile needle exchange operates in Camden, like Atlantic City one of the seven cities chosen by the state for its “pilot” needle exchange effort – which has gone no further than those cities of color for many years. Camden’s van also offers screenings for HIV and hepatitis, and referrals to social services including methadone drug treatment.

A couple of years ago, Regina LaBelle — then acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy — visited the county to call attention to a change in federal policy that allows mobile clinics to include distribution of methadone in their services. “We want people to know about this new DEA mobile methadone rule,” LaBelle said. “Our goal is to expand access to treatment for everyone who has an opioid use disorder and specifically at-risk populations.”

Exactly so. Those who need help are throughout Atlantic County. There are no good, defensible reasons for depriving them of crucial help and keeping the South Jersey AIDS Alliance’s services to addicts in the resort’s downtown Tourism District.