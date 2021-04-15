Atlantic County test run a start in rush to in-person early voting

Voting in person is inherently more secure, yielding results that are more trustworthy. The registration and identities of people can be verified as they present themselves to vote.
When the state is flooded with mail ballots sent to every address listed as housing a qualifying voter, as was done last year, that kind of verification isn’t possible.
That’s why we welcomed last month’s law to allow voters to cast their ballots at polling places, on secure machines, nine days prior to Election Day. And we said better that it’s being done right, yielding smooth and confidence-inspiring results, than falling short of that in a rushed change for November.
For both reasons it was good to see the Atlantic County Board of Elections wants to try a test run on one of the new machines needed for early in-person voting in this month’s Buena elections. Voting wouldn’t be allowed early, but it would use the electronic poll books that allow an immediate check on a voter’s eligibility.
Ensuring that electronic poll books work is just the start. They also must communicate with the Statewide Voter Registration System, which like the state computer systems for unemployment benefits and vaccination scheduling has performed poorly. Among its problems, the SVRS has erred in matching voters to their voting district, which has necessitated a costly special election rerun for an Atlantic County Commission seat, and has erased corrections to voting rolls made by county election officials.
Funding to quickly make these sweeping changes in statewide voting practices isn’t sure either.
Gov. Phil Murphy has said “we have enough time, we have enough money” to do the job, but the bill requiring early voting in person only appropriated $2 million for it. The state Office of Legislative Services estimated it would cost $28 million to $48 million. Murphy has proposed $20 million in his budget this year for early voting.
The New Jersey Association of Counties figures early voting in person will cost $77 million. Voting machines that create a verifiable paper ballot will also be required, and only five of the 21 counties already have them. The association has warned that if the state doesn’t pay all the costs, the N.J. Council on Local Mandates might deem it an unfunded mandate and therefore void.
Half a year may seem like a lot of time, but changing government hardware and software, and retraining employees, invariably takes longer than expected. Even if nothing goes wrong, the deadline is tight. Come the fall, if there isn’t a high level of confidence that the new system will be comfortably ready by early October, the state should put off the change rather than risk having another rushed and troubled vote process that undermines confidence in the legitimacy of government.