Atlantic County test run a start in rush to in-person early voting

Voting in person is inherently more secure, yielding results that are more trustworthy. The registration and identities of people can be verified as they present themselves to vote.

When the state is flooded with mail ballots sent to every address listed as housing a qualifying voter, as was done last year, that kind of verification isn’t possible.

That’s why we welcomed last month’s law to allow voters to cast their ballots at polling places, on secure machines, nine days prior to Election Day. And we said better that it’s being done right, yielding smooth and confidence-inspiring results, than falling short of that in a rushed change for November.

For both reasons it was good to see the Atlantic County Board of Elections wants to try a test run on one of the new machines needed for early in-person voting in this month’s Buena elections. Voting wouldn’t be allowed early, but it would use the electronic poll books that allow an immediate check on a voter’s eligibility.