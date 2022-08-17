Atlantic County-Camden Diocese senior housing in Northfield would be beneficial

Religious institutions are focused on spiritual matters, but they have long had substantial programs to help meet the worldly needs of society as well.

In a fresh affirmation of this, President Biden signed an executive order in February 2021 creating the Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. The center ensures “that faith-based and community organizations, which form the bedrock of our society, have strong advocates within (the federal department of) Housing and Urban Development,” according to HUD.

It’s just a coincidence that a year later the Catholic Diocese of Camden and Atlantic County government are considering a project together to create housing for senior citizens on the county’s large property in Northfield on the border with Pleasantville. The Diocese of Camden’s Diocesan Housing Services Corp. has been pursuing its mission to provide quality affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households for many years.

Diocesan Housing Services has 700 apartments at eight locations in South Jersey, currently the home to about 1,000 people.

One isn’t far from the proposed project with Atlantic County — the Village at St. Peter’s in downtown Pleasantville, a 76-unit affordable senior apartment building that opened in 2013.

Two are in Cape May County. Victorian Towers is a six-story 204-unit affordable senior apartment building just off the pedestrian mall in Cape May. Haven House at St. John of God is a 75-unit affordable senior apartment building in North Cape May.

Atlantic County and the Diocese of Camden are considering an agreement to build 70 units of senior housing on Dolphin Avenue adjacent to the county’s Meadowview Nursing Home.

One point in favor of the location is that residents would be able to access therapy services at the nursing home. They also would be near additional services offered by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, the county’s Intergenerational Services and its Office on Aging, all of which are on the other side of the nursing home.

The project is in its early pre-agreement phase, so details may change if it proceeds. A county spokesman said housing vouchers could be used to pay about 70% of the cost of rent for low-income residents. The deal would generate revenue for the county, and the tax-exempt diocese has said it would make voluntary payments in lieu of taxes to Northfield, whose officials would also need to approve the project.

These are multiple, significant advantages for creating a well-run Diocesan Housing Services apartment complex at this location.

When the possibility was discussed recently at the county Board of Commissioners, a resident on Dolphin Avenue said she didn’t want anything else on her street and claimed traffic was already a “nightmare” clogging her street. As it happens, we have crossed Dolphin Avenue at this exact location twice a day for several years while bike commuting to work, and not once have we been delayed or seen the avenue clogged. We’re confident that a routine traffic study would show this through street can easily accommodate use by the apartment building.

We understand that those living near the site might have come to view the county’s large empty field as pleasant open space that should be preserved, but it isn’t. No such designation has been proposed or adopted — it’s just part of a large swath of county property to be used for the benefit of all county residents.

If the county and the diocese agree on the plan, and it meets the many state and local requirements, apartments for seniors on Dolphin Avenue should proceed. We don’t see reasons for opposing such a beneficial and benign project.