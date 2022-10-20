Atlantic City voters asked to sideline themselves

On Atlantic City ballots next month will be a misleading question, asking whether the city’s elections should be changed to a nonpartisan format — the same format it changed from several years ago.

What voters are actually being asked by political activists is this: Can we move city elections to the spring when hardly anyone votes, so the foes of the current administration can better control the outcome by producing poorly secured ballots?

Voters literally are being asked to limit their voice in choosing who will represent them in Atlantic City government.

The bane of Atlantic City is the endless fighting between self-interested factions to see who will get to dispense the spoils of city government. This weighs against good government at all levels all the time, but it became the dominant character of city politics a century ago when organized crime was in control. When New Jersey gave the historically corrupt city a legal gambling monopoly and the billions of dollars that came with it, the fight to be the dispenser of slices from a very big pie became ruthless and perpetual.

When this distraction from good government caused the very wealthy city to nearly go bankrupt, the state began its great and welcome effort to stabilize not just its finances but its local government. There must at least be pauses in the factional fights long enough to reasonably attend to the public’s needs and interests.

The faction in power now is led by Mayor Marty Small Sr. The rival faction can get in power by getting rid of Mayor Small, so they’re foes of the mayor. In a corrupt city in a notoriously corrupt state, mayors often can easily to caught doing something and thrown out of office, and many have. Voters have heard nothing approaching a reason to disqualify Small from office.

So Small’s foes have had to try to take over the hard way, by defeating him in elections, too many elections. A year ago, Mayor Small won his fifth election victory in less than two years, including the last time his foes tried the ballot question route with the 2020 attempt to eliminate the office of elected mayor in Atlantic City.

This time the faction seeking pie power would make the city — already the poster child for vote rigging in the state — more vulnerable to ballot-stuffing schemes. City elections would be held when voter turnout would be minimized and more easily overcome by producing messenger ballots and such.

Nonpartisan elections are extra votes never held with ordinary primaries or general elections. For the 11 municipalities in the state having such elections, in May, voter turnout is extremely low — just 16.6% this year, according to the New Jersey Globe. By comparison, voter turnout in the 2020 general election was about 70%.

“Taking it out of the general election makes it really a small-scale election, more akin to a school board election than the general,” John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, told The Press recently. “In lower turnout, weird things can happen. It doesn’t take a lot of votes either way to swing an election.”

Among those weird things is giving out money to produce and deliver signed absentee ballots, which can swing the election to whoever is paying for the operation. The classic case but by no means the only one saw Atlantic City’s late great Mayor Jim Whelan re-elected at the polls in 2001, only to be defeated by the last-minute dump of 1,500 messenger ballots.

The leading political operative producing messenger ballots has been Craig Callaway, a former council president who went to prison on bribery charges in the 2000s. Callaway has long been an enemy of Mayor Small, whose faction recently wrested control of the municipal Democratic Committee from him. Callaway doesn’t control city Democrats anymore, but if few enough people vote in city elections perhaps he could control the results. No surprise, then, that Callaway is behind putting the election-change question on the Nov. 8 ballot, having helped collect hundreds of signatures to do so.

The choice for voters could hardly be clearer. A vote in favor of the question is a vote to perpetuate the excessive factional fighting that has kept Atlantic City from becoming the rising resort that lifts all boats. A vote in favor would sideline most voters and give political operatives a better chance at delivering a corrupt outcome.

If Atlantic City voters choose to reduce their voice in city government, getting it back won’t be easy. We trust they’ll choose wisely.