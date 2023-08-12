South Jersey is rural enough to be part of the national movement for sustainable, local sourcing of food. The region is also urbanized enough for the related effort to free cities and suburbs from the livestock of farming and its quality of life issue.

An Egg Harbor Township dispute over raising pigs and an unhappily ended hunt through Upper Township for a fugitive beef cow suggest these are the waning days for large livestock in the region.

Atlantic City Council was set to ban all livestock this summer. Then some council members spoke up for the humble chicken, kept by city residents since before it was a resort.

The adaptable chicken — charming to some and source of two excellent foods — looks destined to be the last livestock standing in non-rural America.

The city was initially motivated toward a livestock ban by reports of a pig being kept in the 3rd Ward, and a concern that an EHT-style farm animal dispute might arise. The pig probably was something like a pot-bellied pig 20 inches tall or a 15-inch American mini-pig, rather than a 36-inch Yorkshire weighing hundreds of pounds.

Several council members urged a rewrite that would allow the age-old practice of keeping a few chickens in the backyard. “There is a history of people in town having chickens in different neighborhoods,” 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz said. “I have multiple people who own chickens in my ward, and it’s not a problem.”

The amended ordinance legalized up to five chickens per city property. It still banned roosters (a noise nuisance we used to hear regularly in Pleasantville), other fowl such as ducks, turkeys, geese, peafowl, ostriches and emus (that’s erring on the safe side), and other farm livestock.

The ordinance requires chicken basics such as a protective enclosure kept quiet and out of sight, and enough cleanliness to control the smell. It also creates a license each chicken host must have.

Backyard chicken organizations say caring for a few chickens doesn’t take much time and effort — about as much as for a dog once a coop and run are set up (protecting them from hawks, snakes and raccoons and foxes). Two or three square feet per bird are recommended for the coop, and 10 square feet each in the pen or run. They must be watered and fed daily (protein-rich mealworms recommended instead of just corn), given time in the run or yard and secured in the coop overnight.

Many municipalities in New Jersey don’t specifically address the keeping of a few chickens, and tolerate them as long as their look, sound and smell don’t prompt complaints. That’s been the case among the Mainland communities.

Others have given chickens official status. Monroe, Manchester and Washington townships simply allow chickens, according to the Pet Zealot. Little Egg Harbor Township allows from 10 to 25 hens, Berkeley Township up to nine hens and Winslow Township up to six chickens.

We’re glad to see Atlantic City find a way to let people have reasonably managed and inoffensive chickens. Livestock were among the first inhabitants of Jersey Shore barrier islands. Nice to see a little part of the old life continuing.