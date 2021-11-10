Atlantic City’s supermarket dream coming true

The absence of a supermarket in Atlantic City has been the norm for much of the past four decades.
Starting in the mid-70s, poverty and mismanagement of the city created market forces that ruled out a full sized supermarket with a wide range of products and services.
Supermarkets are high volume, low profit margin businesses. The whole grocery industry is extremely competitive, with stores and chains endlessly contesting for customers. If there are enough customers wanting to purchase their foods and household goods, they’ll be there.
There weren’t in Atlantic City for many years.
After more than two decades without a supermarket, Thriftway gave it a try in 1996, anchoring Renaissance Plaza. It lasted eight years.
The IGA supermarket chain then moved into the location, backed by a Bridgeton family business. That closed 18 months later. The mayor at the time said issues for the store included massive shoplifting and employee problems, adding it didn’t help to have a liquor store next door. A liquor store will not be part of the new ShopRite development.
In 2012 a smaller grocery with inner city experience, Save-A-Lot, opened in Renaissance Plaza — protected by two gun-carrying security officers, as is typical of its other urban locations. What industry analysts call a hard-discount, limited-assortment grocery, its stores average about 15,000 square feet. To its credit, it is still operating there, a modern day record for a grocer in the city.
ShopRites have broad appeal because they typically are large stores with wide inventory and many features — Atlantic City’s will have more than 44,000 square feet — that compete fiercely on price. Their strength derives from their membership in Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned food cooperative with about 350 stores. As the supplier to the stores, which dominate in New Jersey, Wakefern is the state’s largest private employer with a workforce of 35,000.
The operator of the Atlantic City supermarket, Village Super Market, is a powerhouse among ShopRite-owning Wakefern members and the only one that is publicly traded (on the Nasdaq exchange). The Springfield, Union County, company was started by the Sumas family nearly a decade before the founding of Wakefern. Its ShopRite in Somers Point for many years has been the supermarket with the largest sales volume by far in this region.
While the CRDA leased and developed Renaissance Plaza, that didn’t give it the ownership control needed to make the center better suited to a supermarket. Now it has bought the site for the ShopRite near the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets the Walk, and will develop and own the building in which Village Super Market will operate another of its 30 ShopRites. Credit the CRDA’s new approach and persistence for making the region’s most popular supermarket choice a reality.
Village Super Market’s participation has been as admirable as well. Frankly, the company has been so successful elsewhere that it doesn’t need to be in the city and may well get lower revenue for the challenges it must overcome. The ShopRite brand has many charitable efforts — sponsoring the LPGA Tournament for example — but the supermarkets are free-market businesses too intense to ever admit a charitable motive. Nonetheless we view its role in Atlantic City as another sign of its good corporate citizenship.