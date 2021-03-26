Atlantic City’s road diet plan good for safety, business, quality of life

The need for the project is too obvious. In just four years recently, there were 829 crashes on Atlantic Avenue. New stories about pedestrian and cyclist deaths sadly have been too common, the latest in January.

The avenue will have two through lanes, retain lanes for turning left, have a median to discourage pedestrians from crossing in mid-street, keep parking for cars, and add bicycle lanes.

Atlantic Avenue is a wide boulevard, so there is room for plenty of improvements such as bumping out the sidewalks at the corners to make crossings safer and easier for pedestrians.

“It’s the full package,” Ahiarakwe said. Since the safety improvements will be significant, the federal government will cover 90% of the cost, estimated at about $9 million. An engineering firm is designing and planning the project, which is expected to commence about year’s end and finish in the second half of 2022.