Well, at least there is now clarity about the Atlantic City Housing Authority’s descent into civic hell.

There are no grounds for hope that the authority will cease its reign of self-serving incompetence and of near-terror on the people living in its 1,600 subsidized housing units.

Nor is there hope that the A.C. Housing Authority’s board and the beneficiaries of its irresponsible spending will allow the housecleaning needed to repair its serious failures to satisfy basic federal requirements and to ensure the public housing it provides is safe and meets minimal standards for humane living.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority is broken and by its actions is insisting that it won’t be fixed.

We can’t tell when this crisis of unacceptable governance started, but for brevity’s sake we’ll begin a year ago.

Problems with the finances of the housing authority required the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to halt any purchasing above $17,500 by the authority unless it had explicit prior approval from HUD. The authority board and officials refused to talk about its deficiencies or answer any questions.

The authority quit picking up garbage at its housing projects, so Atlantic City provided emergency trash collection. Mayor Marty Small Sr. called conditions there “deplorable and horrific.”

Many Stanley Holmes residents went without heat and hot water in November because two of the three boilers serving the 420-unit complex were broken. Residents said the boilers had regularly broken down the past several years. A subsequent city inspection found vermin, nonworking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, malfunctioning appliances, and mold. South Jersey Legal Services sued the authority on behalf of some residents. At the urging of City Council, November’s rent was refunded to residents.

By mid-December two boilers again were broken, a dangerous emergency at the start of winter. A Superior Court judge ordered daily inspections to ensure the heating systems were working and reports to S.J. Legal Services on inspections and work on natural gas lines.

In spring, the A.C. Housing Authority Board, apparently under pressure from the state, hired a new executive director to clean up this mess. Matt Doherty, who previously led the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, soon announced plans for new heat and hot water systems for each building and full repair of the natural gas lines. Recently he said HUD has designated the authority financially troubled because a consultant had not procured an auditor to submit a 2022 financial audit.

That consultant to the board also didn’t contract for replacing the heat and hot water system as promised and now the old boilers must provide heat for another winter, with failures likely. Last month, tests found natural gas leaks throughout 11 buildings.

At its most recent meeting, the ACHA Board voted to fire Doherty but keep paying him for 120 days, as state law requires that much notice to end the contract. It also will keep paying consultants, to date nearly half a million dollars a year.

After months of ignoring a Superior Court order to submit a detailed plan for providing Stanley Holmes Village tenants with reliable heat and hot water, the board this month said it would keep patching the ancient boilers that repeatedly break down and eventually move residents in about a third of the complex to other subsidized housing.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority crisis has forced paying residents into substandard living conditions and cost the city a bunch of money. There is no end in sight.

That’s bad enough, but the future consequences for Atlantic City, New Jersey and the unfortunate residents may be more devastating. Unreliable heat encourages dangerous reliance on space heaters that increase fire risk. A gas leak could cause a powerful explosion. A tragedy for tenants would tar state and city leaders.

The state and city are ultimately responsible for the authority they created and allowed to sink to the depths of dysfunction. This may be the last chance to remake the ACHA before New Jersey and Atlantic City leaders are blamed for the harm it is doing to the public.