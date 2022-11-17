Atlantic City needs to know how its Housing Authority went wrong

In New Jersey, authorities operate independently from the governing bodies that create them. So while the governing body is ultimately responsible for the authority, it doesn’t oversee the authority’s operations and leaves day-to-day responsibility for them to authority officials.

That’s no longer possible with the Atlantic City Housing Authority, where trouble has been brewing for a couple of years. In April 2021, City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said he was getting multiple complaints from residents of the Housing Authority’s Stanley Holmes Village about substandard living conditions. The next month at the urging of Shabazz, the authority gave residents a one-month rent credit due to the “temporary interruption of heat and hot water.” He had suggested a five-month credit.

Now conditions have gotten much worse. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the “deplorable and horrific” conditions include rising mounds of uncollected garbage, infestations, and broken elevators and laundry room equipment. City government is providing emergency trash collection and other services to the nine large complexes operated by the Atlantic City Housing Authority.

These conditions are a symptom of mismanagement at the authority that has prompted the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to require its approval for all Housing Authority spending. In July, HUD wrote to say it believes “federal funds may be in jeopardy,” so the authority must get approval for every bill it pays and that takes enough time that some contracted work has stopped.

Mayor Small hoped to get some relief from HUD, but the problem obviously is at the Housing Authority. HUD assumed financial oversight of the Atlantic City Housing Authority about two months after the resignation of longtime Executive Director Tom Hannon.

Something is rotten at the authority and must be revealed to the city and the public. An audit or an investigation may be required.

Fixing this mismanagement and addressing wrongdoing if any is how to convince HUD federal funds aren’t in jeopardy. It’s also the way to provide the clean and safe housing that residents of authority complexes deserve.