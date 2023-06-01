Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Doom had hung over the area’s ice skating rink for more than a year.

Early last year, the operator left the Atlantic City Skate Zone ice rink at Bader Field, five weeks before its agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority ended. For at least a couple of years, the facility has gone without needed repairs and maintenance.

A CRDA official already had said he didn’t think the improvements the building needed were worth funding. Atlantic City had leased the site to the authority. In the absence of CRDA-backed operation, the city assumed responsibility for the facility and said it would keep the rink open temporarily while considering the long-term use for the site.

Long-term use of all of Bader Field has been the hot topic the past year. In March, Atlantic City chose to let Deem Enterprises pursue its estimated $3 billion auto-centric project for the 143-acre former airport site. That would include luxury housing, a high-performance auto track and upscale facilities for displaying and storing track-worthy vehicles. The Skate Zone, like nearby Sandcastle Stadium, would be razed.

This may have sealed the rink’s fate – but maybe not.

About a month ago, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced that Atlantic City Skate Zone will stay open until the city no longer has possession of Bader Field. “I don’t know if it will be a year, two years or five years, but I’m making that commitment as mayor,” Small said. “We are going to make sure the lights stay on and to the best of our ability fix and maintain ... this building.”

The ice skating community was happily surprised. The Atlantic City Figure Skating Club said it could make plans for summer skating, including for its five skaters who qualified for a national festival in July. And as they have done since 1937, the club could continue to call Atlantic City home. The rink is also home to the Atlantic City Sharks youth ice hockey team.

The Skate Zone was one of four rinks built by Comcast Spectacor in the late 1990s, opening with financial aid from the CRDA. When the operator left, the city became responsible for a building with problems to its roofing and other areas, as well as to the ice-conditioning machines.

Small said the city will seek grant funding to help run the rink, and work to recruit more local kids to participate in ice hockey, figure skating and public skating. He said he would also like to see Deem, if its plans move forward, build an ice rink somewhere in the city.

Keeping Skate Zone open is a good decision.

Economic development isn’t a sure thing until it’s done – the economy can turn, financing can be difficult, the market can change. We just read this week about two little North Carolina towns to be sacrificed for a highway to an electric car plant – spared for now because the EV startup is struggling and now questionable. No point demolishing the rink until construction on Bader begins.

The reprieve lets the skating continue and gives the ice-sports community time to work toward a new facility. As we’ve suggested before, since Skate Zone serves users throughout Atlantic County and beyond into the region, support for the ice rink should be as broad as its user base.

The city’s support for the ice rink is also another sign that local government is moving toward professionalism and away from the relentless political infighting of the past. A supporter of Small and ardent advocate for the rink, Councilman George Tibbitt, last year threw his lot in with the mayor’s political opponents. That cost him the presidency of City Council, but his newly declared foe decided to support the Skate Zone anyway for the common good. “It’s very good news to hear the rink will be there” until the Deem project moves forward, Tibbitt said.

We miss the public skating after Boardwalk Bullies games in Convention Hall. That was special. Those unfamiliar with the Skate Zone might want to give it a try while they can and make the future of ice at the shore more likely.