Atlantic City firehouse to keep making history

There are more than 58,000 fire stations in the United States, and hundreds of firehouses are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Sometimes they have become museums of the important history of emergency services in their districts. Many others have been adapted to new uses such as libraries, offices, restaurants, bars and homes.

Preservation New Jersey, a statewide nonprofit historic preservation organization founded in 1978, says old firehouses are under threat due to rapid technological and policy changes. It calls upon communities to think creatively and proactively to seek out new uses and/or owners for these structures, rather than abandon or demolish them.

Better still, we think, is adapting historic firehouses to keep protecting and serving their communities where possible. That is happening with Atlantic City’s Fire House No. 2.

When it reaches a century of service next year, the firehouse will be one of four in the city more than 100 years old — remarkable for an island facing the ocean. Centrally located in the historically Black North Side community, Fire House No. 2 is one of the city’s busiest stations.