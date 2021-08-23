At ACY, one airline loses altitude while another takes off

The pandemic threatened the existence of some airlines, all but cutting off air travel for months, and put turbulence in their path back to the skies now that people are flying again. Spirit Airlines has become the epitome of a rough restart.
Early this month, Spirit was canceling more than half the airline’s nearly 400 flights a day. Spirit blamed “overlapping operational challenges” including bad weather, system outages and some staffing shortages.
Spirit is the only regularly scheduled carrier at Atlantic City International Airport and of its six departures from ACY scheduled for Aug. 2, only two flew. Eight arrivals were scheduled and six of those were canceled. The next day brought more of the same.
A family headed for Disney World that got a flight cancellation notice less than 8 hours before departure, was told it had to wait two days for another flight to Florida.
Other, highly regarded airlines have struggled, too. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights and delayed thousands of travelers in June, blaming labor shortages as they ramped up capacity for the surge in demand.
The dysfunction was especially damaging for Spirit, though, as it has been working to overcome a reputation among passengers for chronic delays and cancellations.
As a budget, no-frills airline, Spirit is more vulnerable to disruption from unforeseen challenges. Industry analysts say aspects of its business model make it harder to bounce back from a problem. Some Spirit locations don’t offer multiple flights daily on each route, so a replacement flight can take days. The airline also doesn’t have agreements with competitors to place passengers on their flights if needed.
On Aug. 4, the same day Spirit was canceling hundreds of flights, the Federal Aviation Administration granted an operating certificate to the newest operator at ACY, Global Crossing Airlines. A few days later, the Miami-based charter airline began operations.
Among Global Crossing’s first customers when it begins flights in Atlantic City, its other hub, will be football teams for Temple University and Monmouth University. Its main business will be serving casinos, cruise lines, major hotels and resort destinations, and incentive groups.
Ed Wegel, chair and CEO of GlobalX as it is also known, said as it started flying, “The opening of our Atlantic City base has created additional opportunities, and we have now booked a significant number of charter programs from ACY.”
He said the airline also expects strong demand for charters to and from Canada, working with its commercial alliance partner there, Canada Jetlines.
The company plans to double its 180-passenger Airbus 320 planes to four in October, and add another two by the start of next year.
This is very good news for ACY, Atlantic County, hospitality businesses and South Jersey residents — especially those GlobalX is training for jobs with it.
Spirit Airlines had some good news in July — it will expand its service this fall to include Miami; Cancun, Mexico; and San Juan, Puerto Rico — but that was overshadowed by this month’s wave of canceled flights.
As an airline focused on offering the lowest prices, Spirit is destined not to present the image of a top-tier airline that many of its customers want or expect. We hope it can find the sweet spot where offering dependable basic service and competitively low prices are both possible.