At ACY, one airline loses altitude while another takes off

The pandemic threatened the existence of some airlines, all but cutting off air travel for months, and put turbulence in their path back to the skies now that people are flying again. Spirit Airlines has become the epitome of a rough restart.

Early this month, Spirit was canceling more than half the airline’s nearly 400 flights a day. Spirit blamed “overlapping operational challenges” including bad weather, system outages and some staffing shortages.

Spirit is the only regularly scheduled carrier at Atlantic City International Airport and of its six departures from ACY scheduled for Aug. 2, only two flew. Eight arrivals were scheduled and six of those were canceled. The next day brought more of the same.

A family headed for Disney World that got a flight cancellation notice less than 8 hours before departure, was told it had to wait two days for another flight to Florida.

Other, highly regarded airlines have struggled, too. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights and delayed thousands of travelers in June, blaming labor shortages as they ramped up capacity for the surge in demand.