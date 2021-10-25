Assembly candidates in 2nd District reflect political party views

Fitzpatrick said the state is now behind the Biden administration’s timetable for converting to clean energy. “It has to be done,” she said. “We have to get people to buy into the issue. There’s no saying no.” Armato said the cause of climate change must be addressed.

Asked if Gov. Murphy should have needed approval from the Legislature to continue his pandemic emergency orders for many months, Armato said next time state officials will have a playbook on declaring and continuing an emergency, with guidelines to be determined. Fitzpatrick said it shouldn’t be open-ended, with one person issuing executive orders.

Swift and Guardian said the Legislature should decide whether a state of emergency continues and whether it takes into account regional differences in the emergency. Guardian said the governor of New Jersey is one of the nation’s most powerful and “must have checks and balance by the Legislature.”

On taxes, spending and the direction the state is going, Swift said having the nation’s highest property taxes is the No. 1 problem, showing a need for fiscal responsibility at the municipal, county and state levels. Guardian said businesses should be helped to relocate to the state, not taxed more by it. Swift said business taxes should be reduced.