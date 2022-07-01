 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
As support builds for Local 54 in casino contract talks, strike is unneeded

Atlantic City casino picketing

Members of Local 54 of Unite Here, seen during an informational picket outside the Tropicana casino on June 1, have authorized a strike as soon as today if needed.

 WAYNE PARRY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of Local 54 of Unite Here have authorized a strike starting today in their quest for meaningful wage increases in their next contract with Atlantic City casinos — and one may have begun by the time this editorial is in print. Everyone is hopeful a strike won’t be necessary. We think one is unlikely and, should there be a walkout, we think it will be measured in days, not weeks or months.

A strike would trouble resort visitors right as the heart of the summer season starts. The timing would make the widespread bad publicity for the resort more damaging. And the financial pain it would inflict on casino hotels would be maximized as well.

The union is targeting Borgata and the three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment for the possible start of its strike. Two days later Hard Rock could be added under the authorization vote.

This is standard practice for unions whose members work for multiple employers in an industry. A targeted strike puts more pressure on company negotiators. Ocean Casino Resort and Bally’s have pledged to accept the contract terms at the other casinos, and the union has said it won’t include them in a strike.

Local 54 estimates that the Borgata and three Caesars casinos could suffer a combined $2.6 million a day loss of business in a strike — $1.6 million a day at the Borgata, and $1 million a day at Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana.

The union’s estimates are part of its bargaining posture and may be high. Jane Bokunewicz, who studies casinos as director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, said accurate predictions are difficult and depend on how much the public honors or ignores a strike. “The casino floors at all properties would remain functioning as normal because they are not part of Local 54,” Bokunewicz said. Casinos “would use non-union employees and management to keep the hotel and food and beverage sites operating at an acceptable level to attract customers. Revenue losses or gains would depend on how successful they are at doing this.”

A wide range of public officials is supporting the union. Mayor Marty Small Sr. urged “casino employers to come to terms with these workers on a new contract that offers adequate pay and increased staffing.” City Council unanimously urged employers to raise wages to a fair level, and members were joined at a news conference by Atlantic County Commissioner Andrew Parker. They introduced a housekeeping worker whose $15.42 an hour wage after 24 years is ridiculous when a rapidly increased state minimum wage, labor shortages and inflation have catapulted starting pay for many unskilled jobs to that level and even beyond.

This support strengthens a union bargaining position already favored by recent favorable results for casinos, rising prices and wages in the economy, and the difficulty of finding new workers to keep operating during a strike.

The one misstep by the union was its complaint that some casinos weren’t still adhering to Gov. Phil Murphy’s unscientific requirement that rooms be sanitized daily. COVID spreads by air, not surface contact, and Local 54 urging the state to enforce an emergency order that never should have been given won’t win respect for its picket lines. The hospitality industry trend is toward giving guests the option of daily room housekeeping, and many decline it. Perhaps the union wished to signal that in this “union state,” its allies in government could make trouble for casinos if needed.

Local 54 President Bob McDevitt recently said that “everyone is motivated to get a settlement.”

We think it’s probable that substantial progress toward one, if not an agreement, will be announced soon. When there’s so much at stake on both sides anything could happen, of course, and there are more risk-takers in this industry than most others.

The rewards for reaching a compromise agreeable to all are also especially great this year as Atlantic City hits its stride during the rebound from the pandemic. Get this deal done and a successful summer to remember will follow.

