As pandemic reduces organ donation, New Jersey sets a record

Nationwide, the pandemic brought about a decline in donors, from 19,253 in 2019 to 18,316, according to official data from the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS. The decline was due to fewer living donors, as deceased donors increased to a record 12,588. (Those dying of COVID-19 were ineligible for organ donation).

U.S. organ donations were very stable for a decade until 2014, when deceased donors began steadily increasing from about 8,000 a year. Living donors have fluctuated from about 6,000 a year, with a high of 7,383 in 2019 and a subsequent pandemic year drop to 5,728.

The nation’s organ donation establishment currently is divided over a regulation issued in November by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Intended to increase competition among organ procurement organizations, or OPOs -- which partner with UNOS and transplant hospitals -- the rule is intended to show which are the best and worst performers.