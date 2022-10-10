Argument and history in support of security dogs for schools both weak

Last month the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners looked into the possibility of helping pay for shooting-response dogs for schools to increase security.

In August, Joe Nick, director of the Atlantic County K-9 Academy, had presented a proposal for such use to the Atlantic County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, which including training the dogs at the academy. That drew relatively positive responses from the representatives of local and regional school districts present. Some county officials subsequently expressed support for the proposal as well.

But soon officials were hearing opposition to putting security dogs into schools, from residents and educators. They said that evidence is lacking that it would be effective and thought it might cause problems.

Commissioners Caren Fitzpatrick and Andrew Parker III both heard significant criticism of the proposal from the public and the educational community. Fitzpatrick said opponents of it believe security dogs would “militarize” the school atmosphere. Parker said, “I didn’t expect there to be that kind of negative pushback to the dog being put inside the school, but there was and there is, so we should hear it.”

Critics also attended the commission meeting. A Northfield woman said there was little evidence that dogs are effective in responding to school shootings. “There was no real research to back any of that up,” said Melanie Brozosky. “You need to hear from people who don’t want their children to go to schools where it feels like a prison, where there are police dogs and cops and everything is feeling very scary and militarized.”

Christine Ruth, a teacher at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Atlantic City, also said evidence for the proposal was lacking, and suggested schools need more counselors, not security dogs.

These critics are correct. There is substantial experience for using drug-sniffing dogs to find contraband in schools, but not for use of dogs in school shootings or even to bolster law enforcement there. (Drug-sniffing use is heavily criticized for its many false positives, which American Civil Liberties Union lawsuits say make every student a suspect.)

Some colleges have used security dogs, and sometimes they have bitten innocent people. A Norfolk State University student was awarded $200,000 after the university’s K-9 bit her as she was leaving a party in 2015. K-9s can be an expensive piece of police technology, with a fully trained dog costing from $12,000 to $40,000. Their bites are more severe than those of household dogs, and difficult to break once made.

Atlantic County would be a pioneer in putting security dogs in schools, which would make it responsible for the unknown outcomes of this obviously risky extension of police dog use. Others with more urgent security needs should establish a track record and data about this possible practice before South Jersey officials and educators consider it.