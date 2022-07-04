Appreciate volunteer firefighters while you can

For centuries people, mainly men, have willingly joined together to battle a common enemy — the fire that is so essential to living but so susceptible to escaping control and causing catastrophic damage.

Quite a few volunteer fire companies in South Jersey started a hundred years ago. For many decades most municipalities have depended on the devotion, skills and largely free labor of firefighters to protect people and buildings from burning and, later, provide emergency medical help.

Numerous changes and trends have troubled this beneficial relationship. Increasing numbers of residents and businesses make the tasks bigger and more frequent; the relentless advance of technology requires better equipment and training, even as it poses new challenges to fighting fires; and the intensifying demands on everyone’s time and resources leaves less for volunteer efforts.

As towns became cities with greater needs and revenue, they responded by transitioning to paid fire departments. That’s a more difficult solution for smaller municipalities with burdened volunteer companies and they struggle to find responses.

The borough of Tuckerton is the latest. Its governing body suspended Tuckerton Fire Company No. 1 last month. There were familiar signs of stress on it, such as a finding by the state Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Fire Safety that the company wasn’t in compliance with some rules and standards on fire protection.

The company was fined $24,500 by the state in December for lacking certifications in the use of respiratory equipment. The chief has said the paperwork will be forthcoming. We hope the matter is worked out to the satisfaction of all involved.

Down in Buena Borough, which eliminated its Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company right before its 100th anniversary, four of the five council members responsible are gone – three rejected by upset voters. The council terminated the fire company even though it passed a state inspection after a former member’s complaints had led to a state list of a couple dozen technical violations.

The council members also had joined with the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company in suing Landisville Volunteer Fire, and the new Borough Council wanted to withdraw from the lawsuit. But the rival company is proceeding against its fellow fire volunteers and refused to let the borough out of the litigation.

The troubles have been less colorful but common elsewhere.

Five years ago Stone Harbor started providing a stipend to boost the number of volunteers for its fire service. In 2020 its council bit the bullet and approved the hiring of seven full-time firefighters who also serve as emergency medical technicians, who started the following year.

Sea Isle City began providing stipends to help ensure it has adequate coverage by its Fire Department during nights, weekends and other selected times. “The fact is that certification, training and continuing education for volunteer fire department staff are considerable, requiring significant commitment from the men and women who choose to volunteer,” Mayor Leonard Desiderio said.

The National Fire Protection Association found in 2019 that U.S. volunteer firefighters have decreased from 884,600 when it began surveying in 1983 to 682,600 in 2017, the most recent survey year.

All of this makes volunteers for these essential first-response duties more valuable. We hope the state Department of Community Affairs shares the public’s appreciation for volunteer firefighters and gives them the consideration and support they deserve.

Municipal support for firefighters looks inevitable, either as stipends or other help for volunteers, or the much greater expense of adding paid firefighters or converting to a paid fire service.

For now, many residents may still have the choice of increasing support for their volunteer firefighters or paying through their taxes for the municipality to provide what is needed.