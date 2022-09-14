Appalling behavior by official no reason to make recall easier

Amy DeGise should be terribly ashamed of her behavior, but hasn’t shown any sign of that.

She is the Jersey City councilwoman who hit a bicyclist at speed with her SUV and kept going — didn’t even seem to slow down in the widely shown video of the accident.

The cyclist was crossing the intersection against a red traffic light, so there’s no question he was at fault for the accident. Whether he intentionally ran the light thinking the path was clear or failed to see the light change doesn’t matter. Fortunately, although he flew through the air, he suffered only minor injuries. Although being hit by a car is always punishing, he should be charged for his traffic infraction.

If DeGise had stopped to make sure he was OK and called police and an ambulance, she wouldn’t have been charged. Instead she was cited for failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of the accident. Her case is pending.

DeGise did not call police for six hours. Sometimes drunken drivers won’t stop or immediately report an accident to avoid prosecution for that serious offense.

Two fellow members of the Jersey City Council called on her to resign, a brave stance considering she is the daughter of powerful Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise. Others have defended her.

For his part, Tom DeGise, a top Democrat in a county controlled by Democrats, attacked the media for its reporting about the accident and his daughter’s behavior and background. The Jersey Journal newspaper’s reporting included her troubling driving record, dozens of parking tickets, an unpaid veterinarian bill and her residence in an apartment complex meant for low- to moderate-income families even though she earns nearly $200,000 a year.

Amy DeGise hasn’t resigned and hasn’t said much of anything despite numerous opportunities, including a council meeting. Many citizens want her to leave on her own or through a recall election.

City resident Megan Carolan responded to the behavior of her council representative by launching an online petition calling for her to resign. It soon gathered more than 6,000 signatures.

Carolan then discovered, however, that if DeGise refuses to resign, mounting a successful recall campaign would be almost impossible under New Jersey law.

The state Constitution rules out trying to recall an official before they’ve had a full year in office, a sensible rule to prevent hasty attempts to overturn an election result. It also requires a hefty 25% of voters in favor of putting a recall question on the ballot.

A 1995 law made it tougher still. Instead of a quarter of those who voted in the most recent election, a standard used by many states that allow recall, a successful ballot question changed that to 25% of registered voters, a much higher number.

In Jersey City’s election last November, 44,920 voters turned out. A quarter of them would be about 11,000 signatures on a recall petition. Since the city has 170,000 registered voters, the 1995 law requires more than 42,000 signatures for a valid petition.

Legislative proposals to make recalling elected officials easier have gone nowhere, which is for the best.

There are laws for removing officials who commit serious crimes. Recalling an elected official for bad behavior shouldn’t be too easy. Whatever is gained by punishing and preventing future misbehavior by removing someone from office is heavily offset by disrupting representative government and destabilizing politics.

Most states don’t allow recall of elected officials. Of the 19 that do, California is the most liberal and its partisans have sought to recall governors a ridiculous 55 times. The California experience suggests voters may not take their responsibility seriously enough if an election result may be readily reversed.

The prosecution of Amy DeGise will draw public interest and scrutiny. She has significant political backing, and if she wants to remain on council, she probably won’t be removed.

That’s OK. She’ll then serve as a reminder to voters to try harder to make good choices the first time or risk being ashamed later.