Anti-business NJ could be a far better place

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Tax Foundation should consider retiring the title New Jersey has owned for more than a decade and a half — Worst Business Tax Climate in the Nation. Other tax-and-spend states have lost hope of achieving this dishonor.

Even California, which New Jersey’s leftist Democrats relentlessly imitate, only manages an 8.84% tax on its businesses, well under the 11.5% they must pay here.

New Jersey also levies the highest tax on individual income, a rate of 10.75%. No wonder people are fleeing to Florida, which doesn’t even have a personal state income tax.

The Tax Foundation’s recently released 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index shows which states are serious about competing for labor and capital, and are taking investment, jobs and quality of life that would have come to a better governed New Jersey.

North Carolina, for example, is the 10th most competitive state in the U.S. Like New Jersey, it has an advantageous location and provides a high level of services. But North Carolina levies a 2.5% tax on corporations, the lowest rate nationally.

Some states have become more competitive, improving conditions and opportunities for their businesses and residents alike. Arizona improved the most, moving up five places in the annual ranking to 19th. Under Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s tax reform, Arizona lowered the top rate on its income tax to 2.98% from 4.5%. Next year the rate will fall further, to a flat 2.5% that will give the state a competitive ranking higher still.

New Jersey leads a familiar group of states with punishing business taxes, with New York 49th, California 48th and Connecticut 47th. In its editorial on the Tax Foundation data, The Wall Street Journal made an observation that will be familiar to readers of Press editorials: “The worst tax states are all notable for governments dominated by public unions, which have an insatiable appetite for more revenue.”

The Journal also criticized governors in both parties who support one-time and temporary relief from excessive taxes, particularly in election years. “The real economic benefits come from making a state more competitive for the long haul,” its editorial said.

New Jersey has favorable weather (except for the occasional oceanic storm), convenient access to major metropolises, and low risk of catastrophic fires or earthquakes. Some people say these factors and a high level of government services offset the crushing levels of property, income, sales, and business and gasoline taxes.

But the state would keep all of these advantages and gain a stronger economy, more and better paying jobs, financial security and a higher quality of life if those in government would curb their appetites a bit and reduce New Jersey’s repulsive taxes.

A brighter future awaits those who think not how things could be worse, but how they could be made better.