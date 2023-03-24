Former Gov. Jim McGreevey several years ago established himself in his next career, seeking to remove the barriers that keep former prison inmates from the jobs needed for a law-abiding life.

His nonprofit New Jersey Reentry Corp. has been funded by the Legislature and the Murphy administration to pursue this worthy goal. In 2018, when Gov. Phil Murphy made continued funding contingent on legislators giving him the tax increases he wanted, Democrats assured McGreevey the funding would be there. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver told him at the time, “Jim, continue what you’re doing and just know, we’re going to always look out for you in the budget.”

N.J. Reentry Corp.’s mission has perhaps inevitably expanded to help address addiction among prison inmates, since that’s entwined with their ability to get and hold a job.

It soon issued a report calling on the state to require longer insurance coverage for addiction treatment, urging better continuity of care among each addict’s various providers, and proposing the creation of a health information exchange so providers and caregivers can stay up to date on a patient’s status.

McGreevey and N.J. Reentry medical director Aakash Shah were also early advocates in this state for medication-assisted treatment, which has been used with such success in other states that it’s becoming part of recognized best practices.

Democrats thought so highly of the N.J. Reentry report that one legislative leader, Sen. Joe Vitale, said it would likely help form the basis of legislation addressing the opioid crisis.

Last month, a bipartisan bill in the Legislature proposed giving N.J. Reentry Corp. a chance at handling a piece of the broad effort by state government to help defendants with a wider range of their problems before they get too far in the criminal justice system.

Under the pilot program, defendants screened while awaiting trial could be deemed eligible for mental health, addiction, legal and other services.

McGreevey said this could help reduce further the detention of defendants who are at low risk of committing another crime.

It also would start the services earlier for those who wind up in prison, and should reduce the rates of additional crimes after release from prison.

A primary sponsor of the bill, Sen. Brian Stack, D-Union, told NJ Spotlight that “the primary goal of the criminal justice system is not to punish, but to rehabilitate. In order to achieve this goal, people must have access to support services throughout the duration of their time within the system, which begins at the time of arrest.”

The need to treat addiction and mental health conditions is widely understood and supported, and not only for those who have committed a crime. There are multiple initiatives now for intervening in the criminal justice process to provide potentially effective treatments possibly in lieu of imprisonment.

N.J. Superior Court has long had its Recovery Courts in which judges can allow defendants to avoid criminal prosecution by following mandated treatment plans. Proposals are in development for similar mental health courts.

A groundbreaking state initiative begun in Cumberland County in 2021 started intervening before an arrest was even made. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the State Police arranged for a certified mental health screener to accompany officers responding to 911 calls involving behavioral health crises.

They called it “ARRIVE Together,” short for Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation. Arrive Together has been so successful that it has spread to dozens of enforcement agencies throughout the state.

This seems to be the time to look at all such intervention programs and ensure that they work together efficiently toward the overall goal, with no conflict and little to no overlap.

Approving the N.J. Reentry bill would enable it to do some of this essential work in Monmouth and Union counties, with the possibility of expanding to other parts of the state. Judges would still have the power to make participation mandatory for defendants to avoid incarceration. And as a nonprofit with sources of revenue in addition to the state, services provided by N.J. Reentry may be cost-effective.

The system taking shape to divert offenders away from confinement and into treatment probably will be used for decades. Officials should take care to ensure not only that it works, but that its cost is sustainable through the inevitable state budget crises of the future.