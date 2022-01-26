Always-partisan redistricting part of democracy, more entertaining in NJ this time

One notable effect of the Democrats’ map in South Jersey is reconfiguring the 3rd District to make the reelection of Democratic Rep. Andy Kim more likely. Ocean County, where Republicans are strong, has been completely removed from his district.

Historically, redistricting was left to the discretion of state lawmakers, acknowledging and ensuring its partisan character. Then for about half a century, the U.S. Supreme Court developed case law devoted to the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote, and the impermissible uses of race in redistricting.

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court — despairing of effective and fair intervention in state political matters — ruled that federal judges have no authority to referee redistricting claims under the U.S. Constitution.

Redistricting fights, therefore, must stay within the confines of state government. That leaves political parties free to try to use state government to give themselves electoral advantages in any way they think they can get away with.