All efforts to make Atlantic City clean and safe are welcome

For more than four decades, throughout the casino era, making Atlantic City clean and safe has been widely and repeatedly declared to be the path to the tourism resort’s potential.

Government officials, business leaders, visitors and Atlantic County residents all have made clear that until the city quits giving the public reasons to believe it is dirty and unsafe, other efforts to reinvent Atlantic City will never fully succeed.

Casino executives have lately repeated this refrain. At a Greater Atlantic City Chamber discussion of looming gambling competition in New York City, the executives gave the city four years to fix the blight, poor infrastructure, potholed streets and dirty neighborhoods that appear unsafe to visitors. They said it was essential that the city carry out a sustained clean-and-safe initiative to address the issues right in front of everyone.

“We need to see some funding from the state and some real planning from the city. The streets need to be paved. There needs to be more light. There needs to be more police on the streets,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. “I get tired of hearing ‘Atlantic City’s going to be great again’ without details.”

Who isn’t tired and frustrated? We’ve seen many modest, sometimes half-hearted efforts to improve the city’s image — often while making little change to its reality.

This year, what looks like a more concerted improvement campaign is underway. The city’s rebound from near-bankruptcy with the assistance and oversight of state government is a reason to hope that this time will be different.

On March 1, the city started pursuing a no-tolerance policy for illegal behaviors in the Atlantic Avenue area that contribute to an appearance of squalor and the possibility of crime. The area is getting more police officers, who will be more visible as the weather warms. Continual complaints about aggressive panhandling, public urination, open drug use and sex in public will be addressed.

The city is recruiting more special law enforcement officers for the initiative, and starting property checks in the troubled Renaissance Plaza area that has long attracted vagrants and people with mental health and substance abuse problems.

In another neighborhood of the city, the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation’s plan for the year includes funding surveillance cameras, increased security in higher-crime areas, addressing vacant properties and building a network of “street captains” to keep their blocks tidy and safe.

The corporation is funding the effort through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program of New Jersey. Businesses can get security cameras in key locations outside that are integrated into the police department’s surveillance system. Street captains engaged in clean-ups, beautification and identifying abandoned buildings will provide a public safety presence and alert police as needed.

These are good starts and at this stage all approaches are welcome. As what works and other needs become clearer, resources should be targeted for effectiveness.

Many battles will require perseverance, and their gains must be sustained until the war is won. Victory will come when enough stakeholders appreciate the benefits of a clean and safe city to support sustaining it.