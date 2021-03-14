After intense political year, South Jersey again in the campaign spotlight

Not now. At least two of the three seats representing the 2nd Legislative District (Atlantic County) will have new occupants after the November election. And the political openings have lured strong candidates back into the battle to represent the public in Trenton.

State Sen. Chris Brown, a popular Republican with a decade in the Legislature (including six years in the Assembly), reset the races last month when he announced he wouldn’t seek reelection (which he was expected to win). He said he was ready for a new adventure, and he doesn’t know what that will be.

The open Senate seat drew the interest of three strong Republicans from past campaigns. Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian declared his intent quickly, but then dropped to seeking an Assembly seat when former Assemblyman and Senate candidate Vince Polistina declared for Brown’s seat. Soon afterward, 2018 congressional candidate Seth Grossman joined the race.

The open seat also enticed Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo to make a bid for the more powerful Senate position. And that left an Assembly opening on the party’s ticket, which it seeks to fill with Caren Fitzpatrick, an Atlantic County commissioner.

Given the possibilities, many more candidates are sure to take a shot at winning party nominations or making independent runs in November.