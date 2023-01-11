ACUA can’t avoid raising waste disposal costs for towns

Residents and businesses in New Jersey have experienced many increases in their basic living costs and far more loom in the years ahead. Some are questionable and some look unnecessary, the product of poor government decisions. The rise in tipping fees for trash disposal this year in Atlantic County is not one of these.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority has done an excellent job of providing good value in waste management services for decades. It continues to do so, but this year couldn’t absorb the multiple increases in its costs. Executive Director Rick Dovey said there have been historic increases in salaries, health care, pensions and fuel.

All of these are beyond the ACUA’s influence. State government is responsible for the giant jump in health care and pension spending. Inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic such as labor shortages have boosted wages (good for workers) and gas and diesel prices (bad for all who drive).

Even so, the ACUA has raised its price to put trash in its landfill by just 11% for this year. That’s above inflation, but well below the state’s 21.5% higher bill to the public to pay for government worker health benefits.

The higher tipping fees will leave municipalities paying $76.35 per ton for solid waste disposal at the landfill, compared with $68.78 last year. Dovey said that rate to municipalities remains the lowest in New Jersey.

A year ago we said that significant increases in trash disposal costs were a certainty. The growing pressures on the ACUA already had left it unable to consistently maintain twice-a-week trash pickup in Vineland and that city had started withholding payments. An agreement was eventually reached for pickups to continue once a week while city officials see if they can find a service more to their liking for the future.

By May, municipalities in Cape May County were hearing from their private waste company, Gold Medal Environmental, that staff shortages were preventing it from performing all of the contracted pickups and it would need to raise rates due to soaring fuel costs and higher inflation.

North Wildwood rejected the company’s request, canceled its contract and hired another private firm. Ocean City reached agreement with Gold Medal and began looking for other options in the waste management market.

We said then everyone should be prepared to pay more for trash and recycling pickups before long. Unfortunately, additional factors will ensure higher costs for years.

The large, nearby and modernized landfills that New Jersey has depended on are approaching their capacities. Since new landfills in the state are highly unlikely, within several years new methods of disposal will be needed. Shipping trash to landfills remaining open will come first, then shipping it out of state. Eventually the industry expects to be able to burn trash at high temperatures with little pollution and some energy gain, but while that technology has seemed near for years, the commercialization will take more time.

The challenges for recycling are just as bad. That industry never developed appropriately because it was cheaper just to send material to China and hope it was properly processed for reuse. No more. Now massive investment in recovery systems and technology will be needed to approach the percentage of the American waste stream that was gathered for recycling several years ago.

Waste services are truly essential and paying significantly more for them is inescapable. As the pain of that becomes fully felt, people may take a harder look at other, more discretionary governmental cost increases coming their way.