A mental health win for area athletics courtesy of South Jersey competitors, coaches, counselors

Some of the world’s best athletes have been sidelined this year by mental issues just as they were expected to triumph again at the pinnacle of their sports. The withdrawals of gymnastics great Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka prompted a global outpouring of compassion and support. The stunning examples of even champions succumbing to the pressure of competition also brought a helpful examination of the stresses performers of all kinds and at all levels can face.
Christina Fink experienced Olympic pressure as a track competitor in the 1988 and 1992 games. Then she provided mental performance support for athletes at the 2000 through 2008 games. Now she’s interim associate athletic director for student-athlete welfare at Rowan University.
Fink said athletes at the Olympics were “being very mindful of what they need to do for themselves and their teams.” Biles, she said, took care of herself and made sure she wasn’t “putting herself in harm’s way by trying to compete when she’s not in the right mindset to do so.”
“You need to be mindful even when you’re not performing well, because you need to be able to see what it is that you need,” Fink said.
Tim Watson experienced his own problems while playing football for the University of Maryland. After hitting rock bottom and rebounding, he became interested in sports psychology and graduated from Rowan with a degree in psychology.
A decade ago, Watson started the football program at Cedar Creek High School in the Greater Egg Harbor School District. There he helped a dozen players handle the pressure of recruitment into NCAA Division I.
“Mental toughness is a skill,” he said, which should be part of athletic training, “especially with more things coming to light. It really should be part of the curriculum.” Life is stressful enough, Watson said, and such real-life skills can avoid making it more so.
Sport psychologists can help athletes and coaches enhance performance, cope with the pressures of competition, recover from injuries, and maintain exercise and training programs. These benefits also help performing artists, such as dancers and musicians, tactical workers, such as military and police, and even business executives. Visualization, self-talk and relaxation techniques are among a variety of methods used.
Professionals in sports psychology can be found through the American Psychological Association and the Association for Applied Sport Psychology. They recommend that besides considering professional credentials, people consult athletes and coaches about how they’ve been helped.
Ahmad Brock, who felt pressure in his soccer and track career at Egg Harbor Township High School and went on to join teams at Monmouth University, offered an important perspective.
“If you’re experiencing that stuff, you’re going to be OK. You’ll get through it. Sometimes it takes longer, and sometimes it’s quick. You’ll be OK,” Brock said.
And by encouraging awareness of the mental issues of athletic competition, communication about them and the options for dealing with them, these athletes, coaches and therapists are addressing needs often unseen behind the intense public focus on contests, winners and losers.