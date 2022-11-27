A lot of togetherness in the launch of New Jersey Black Heritage Trail project

Historic and heritage trails do a lot of good for the amount of work and money they take to establish. Once created, for decades they make residents and visitors aware of the past and how it helped shaped the present. Small signs connecting people and events to a place help develop cultural orientation, and spur individual efforts to learn more. Following a trail promises to show new places and life from new perspectives.

This year New Jersey has begun the creation of a new one — a Black Heritage Trail. The effort was appropriately very broad based, not just bipartisan but unanimous in the state Legislature.

In preparation for the start, local historians and tourism officials have been gathering information to help the New Jersey Historical Commission. Ralph E. Hunter Sr., founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, has been quietly working with a statewide organization that includes Secretary of State Tahesha Way.

First District Assemblyman Antwan L. McClellan has focused on his Black Heritage Trail proposal for two years. A primary sponsor of the bill, he sees the trail giving visitors and residents opportunities to learn about Black history and culture beyond the familiar Martin Luther King Jr. birthday, Black History Month and Juneteenth. A primary sponsor of the Senate version was First District Sen. Michael L. Testa Jr. Toward the end of summer, the Assembly passed the bill 78-0, and the Senate 38-0.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the trail bill into law in September and added $1 million in funding for the project.

The law requires the New Jersey Historical Commission to establish the Black Heritage Trail. McClellan said he wanted to make sure a commission decides the locations to become trail sites and that each has a uniform marker.

Candidate sites for the trail include African-American historic locations dating back to the 1800s, including the Boiling Settlement in Port Republic; Springtown in Greenwich Township and Gouldtown in Fairfield Township, both in Cumberland County; and Siegtown in Middle Township, Cape May County, Hunter said.

Henrietta Shelton, president of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation board, said that site in Atlantic City deserves to be part of the trail. The unofficial Black beach from the 1900s through the 1960s, the city has installed its own marker for the beach at Missouri Avenue and the Boardwalk. Shelton also suggested other Atlantic City locations, including where civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer challenged the 1964 Democratic National Convention and the city’s Black culture and business district from the 1930s through the 1960s.

Jody Alessandrine, director and CEO of Cape May MAC, said the city’s Underground Railroad Trolley Tour already is one of 13 sites on the National Park Service’s mobile app, “Travel with Tubman: Let Harriet Tubman Guide You on the Journey of a Lifetime,” and a natural for the trail.

It’s tempting to say the more the merrier, and certainly that’s true for the placement of small markers with historic information. But too many stops can dilute the value people see in them and make it less likely they’ll spend an afternoon or even a day of following the whole trail.

Washington, D.C., as the nation’s capital, has very many places worthy of its African American Heritage Trail. Its commission identified more than 200 sites. Only 100 of these are marked with plaques, however, and 98 made it into the trail booklet. This is a more comprehensive approach, but sites unmarked and not in the trail guide aren’t really on the trail.

We hope the group making the N.J. Black Heritage Trail choices can narrow them to a reasonable number of rewarding sites. And we hope this process goes as amicably as the authorization and funding of the trail.