A little more attention to S.J. transit welcome

South Jersey not infrequently is neglected and treated badly by the more populous and prosperous northern part of the state. So we’re glad to see someone stand up for the interests of this region.
A nonprofit called the Garden State Initiative did so recently, issuing a report titled The Road to Equitable Transportation Policy in New Jersey.
It studied transit systems in the state, particularly NJ Transit, and made recommendations to make transportation policies and practices more equitable for residents.
The most memorable proposal was to create a SJ Transit to focus on this region’s needs and public transportation systems. The report said that as matters stand now, South Jersey is often an afterthought in the state planning and finance of public transportation.
This will come as no surprise to area residents, who not long ago saw their only train line (to Atlantic City) shut down so its rolling stock could be used in commuter-rich North Jersey.
In fairness, though, South Jersey has done pretty well in getting big transportation projects proposed, paid for and completed. True, they haven’t included major upgrades to bus and train service, but that sort of mass transit is more crucial to big cities — of which there are many in the north and none in the south. But driving into, out of and around South Jersey today is much improved because of several big-ticket projects completed (with one just finishing up) the past decade or so.
The rebuilding of two bridges and creation of a divided four-lane highway between Ocean City and Somers Point cost about $500 million. That boosted shore tourism and the value of America’s Greatest Family Resort.
Soon afterward, Cape May County got something it had been seeking since the Garden State Parkway was built — the elimination of the only three traffic lights on the highway. That $74 million project constructed interchanges at Exits 9, 10 and 11, eliminating horrible summer backups at the lights and making the highway far safer.
Another $132 million was spent replacing and enlarging the parkway bridge over Great Egg Harbor, which included a separate pedestrian/cyclist path just like that along the Ocean City causeway.
And a project in its final stages (upgrading parkway bridges over local roads) is upgrading parkway interchanges 36, 37 and 38 and adding a third lane in each direction from Toms River all the way through Atlantic County. That costs more than $590 million.
Sure, Route 55 has been left unfinished for decades, and if state officials had even selfish sense they’d rebuilt the boardwalks in Atlantic City and the Wildwoods to ensure their abundant revenue from summer tourism isn’t diminished.
That work would be good and should be funded, and maybe more mass transit like light rail service into Cumberland County.