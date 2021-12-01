A little more attention to S.J. transit welcome

South Jersey not infrequently is neglected and treated badly by the more populous and prosperous northern part of the state. So we’re glad to see someone stand up for the interests of this region.

A nonprofit called the Garden State Initiative did so recently, issuing a report titled The Road to Equitable Transportation Policy in New Jersey.

It studied transit systems in the state, particularly NJ Transit, and made recommendations to make transportation policies and practices more equitable for residents.

The most memorable proposal was to create a SJ Transit to focus on this region’s needs and public transportation systems. The report said that as matters stand now, South Jersey is often an afterthought in the state planning and finance of public transportation.

This will come as no surprise to area residents, who not long ago saw their only train line (to Atlantic City) shut down so its rolling stock could be used in commuter-rich North Jersey.