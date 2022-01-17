A.C. lawsuit gets year’s weakest defense

He said regarding his application for the free and reduced cost lunches for his children that he did not realize at the time it was important to be truthful on the application! Shocking to hear an official say he didn’t know that his part of government requires honesty from those seeking its benefits.

Shown a certification he signed stating that all the information on his application was true, he said, “I don’t read that. This is very small text.”

Judge Porto this month granted the district summary judgment in its favor. Hossain and his wife will have to repay $69,627.20 to the district in compensatory damages. Punitive damages will be assessed at a February hearing.

The repayment includes the cost of educating two children not resident in the city and providing them free and reduced cost lunches.

Porto said there was clear and convincing evidence of “all the elements of fraud.” Hossain and his wife, Mossammat Rumana Akther, in 2018 bought a house in Egg Harbor Township and attested in mortgage documents it would be the family’s primary residence and their Atlantic City house would become a rental property.