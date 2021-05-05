A.C. Boardwalk crime’s varied causes getting good diverse responses

Atlantic City in recent years has significantly reduced crime with improved policing methods, especially violent crimes. That more needs to be done was highlighted by two incidents on its Boardwalk last month.

First, the apparent harassment and shoplifting by a group of youths escalated tragically. Store owner Mehmood Ansara collapsed after he and his store were attacked and he was threatened. Among charges for a 12-year-old boy accused of brandishing a knife against Ansara were robbery, simple assault, shoplifting and weapons charges, while a 14-year-old girl got the same but without the weapons charges.

The situation seemed to worsen the next week when a clerk at another store reported a robbery, but then wound up being charged by police with making a false crime report.

The Atlantic City community has a lot of resilience and has responded as expected with much discussion and collaboration — then started taking actions to better address the Boardwalk problem specifically and youth crime in general.

The city Police Department immediately began to consider putting a substation on the Boardwalk — a help not only to get officers where needed more quickly, but as a reminder of a significant police presence.