A bolt from blue for centralized dispatch

The City of Cape May already was considering a shift of its 911 emergency response system to the Cape May County Dispatch Center when a powerful lightning bolt destroyed the city’s system recently.
The main motivation for city officials was the savings from using the central dispatch center along with several other municipalities so far.
Then in an instant the technology in Cape May City’s dispatch center was fried by what insurers call an act of God. Service was quickly transferred first to an inferior radio backup, and then to the Cape May County Dispatch Center.
Sometimes such specific destruction by an uncontrollable natural force is seen as a message, too. Divine intervention, though, is hardly needed to bolster the overwhelming arguments in favor of centralized dispatch of emergency services.
A decade ago, we said the time for it had arrived as technology made possible superior and more cost-effective service. “There is no reason for every town in the county to purchase equipment when one, centralized command center can do the job,” we said.
Then in 2015, we said leaving 911 dispatch facilities on vulnerable barrier islands undermined the safety of residents, urging then to be among the first to take advantage of central dispatch.
Cape May County soon joined other South Jersey counties — Ocean, Burlington, Gloucester and Camden — in offering central dispatch. Sensibly, among its first participants were Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest and Avalon, along with Lower Township which hosts the center.
In 2019, we urged Sea Isle City particularly to join after the city was found to be delaying the emergency dispatch of firefighters until police confirmed that, yes, there was a fire. Among its many advantages, central dispatch ensures professionalism, as well as the use of modern practices and technology.
Cape May City Manager Mike Voll said the county’s emergency management coordinator, Martin Pagliughi, ensured the quick changeover to county dispatch after the lightning strike. Voll had been ready before the bolt to recommend moving to the county system as of Jan. 1.
The Cape May County Dispatch Center uses new technology that can pinpoint the exact location of a 911 emergency call to within 150 feet of the caller. The city’s police are still using an analog radio system to communicate.
Within a couple of years, dispatch centers will be required to have NG911, the next generation in dispatch technology. Municipalities that don’t join centralized dispatch will each pay for system upgrades themselves.
Central dispatch will continue indefinitely to reduce the cost and ease the transition to new hardware and services. Soon, for example, technology will allow individuals to send a video of an emergency directly to police or other emergency responders.
The shared services movement is getting a big boost these days from efforts statewide to make municipal courts fairer and less costly by consolidating them. Atlantic County, with help from the Legislature, looks like it will be the first in the state to do so.
Such obvious advances in public service and reductions in costs to taxpayers often are resisted by municipal officials who make protecting the jobs of fellow workers and friends their priority. Such efforts are fine to the extent they don’t conflict with the duty of officials to serve the public. Given the overwhelming advantages of consolidated emergency dispatch and local courts, their duty should be clear to them.