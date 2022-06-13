$5 gas a good time for cheaper self-serve

This era of record gasoline prices is an excellent time to end New Jersey state government’s irrational ban on drivers putting gas in their own vehicles. Everywhere else in America, drivers can choose to pay less per gallon and do the job more quickly themselves.

Gas prices are so high and they sometimes jump so quickly that it’s challenging to see the savings that self-serve would bring, but they are certain.

A group of gas stations, organized by Fuel Your Way NJ, recently tried to give drivers a daylong taste of paying 10-cents a gallon less, a widely reported estimate of how much pump prices would drop for self-serve. But deliveries to the stations the day before the event brought wholesale-price gasoline that was 11-cents a gallon higher, making the discount seem like no change at all.

The price break if New Jersey allows self-serve gas would probably be greater. The New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store, Automotive Association says retailers expect drivers would save 15¢ or more per gallon. And they wouldn’t have to waste their time interacting with another person instead of just quickly pumping it themselves.

There’s been quite of bit of fearmongering aimed at senior citizens and the disabled to scare them into believing they’d have trouble getting full service if self-service is also allowed. But seriously, does anyone imagine that senior citizens and the disabled have trouble getting gas in the other 49 United States of America? The N.J. law to allow self-serve gas explicitly requires the continuation of full service as well.

Others have commented that they have seen higher gas prices in some other states, which of course all offer self-serve. This is because several factors determine the price of gas, some larger than how efficiently it is sold at retail.

Start with one made clear in the Fuel Your Way NJ self-serve discount demonstration — the price stations pay for the gasoline they sell. These producer prices vary by state and region, influenced much by the proximity of refineries.

In March, the average U.S. producer price for gas was $3.23 per gallon. But in New Jersey, it was only $3.05 a gallon, meaning prices at the pump in other states should be 18-cents a gallon higher based on wholesale costs alone.

State gasoline taxes vary. New Jersey state government has hiked the gas tax until it is the fourth highest in the nation, at 50.7 cents a gallon. The national average gas tax is 33.6 cents a gallon.

Drivers going to Pennsylvania will find higher prices because it has the third-highest gas tax, 58.7 cents a gallon. If you drive in Delaware, with a gas tax of just 23 cents, you’ll save significantly over filling up back home. (The federal tax on gas adds another 18.4 cents a gallon, applied in all states of course.)

Letting drivers pump their own gas if they wish would allow gas stations to operate more efficiently and inexpensively.

“It is a regular occurrence at many stations to have multiple gas pumps blocked by orange cones because the owner does not have enough employees to work every pump,” said Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store, Automotive Association. “Allowing for a self-serve option would allow them to open those pumps, while still offering full-serve for those who would like it.”

Retail gasoline is the most open and competitive market that consumers routinely see and participate in. Prices by law must be prominently posted and potential customers are already in their vehicles, able to keep driving a little to save money.

We are certain that gas stations would pass the bulk of the savings from self-serve to their customers in order to increase business. For convenience stores, gasoline is almost a loss-leader to lure patrons for more profitable food, beverages and tobacco inside.

Citizens might also ask themselves why they tolerate such a pointless and unique state dictate. Why should the majority of New Jersey drivers allow their nanny-state government to deprive them of the ability — available to their peers in every other state in the nation — to pump their own gas to save money and time?