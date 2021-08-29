2nd District election for state senator draws interest and money

When state Sen. Chris Brown announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, those who follow politics knew at once that competition for the open seat would be intense, and therefore much money would be spent trying to win it.
Even so, the pledge by South Jersey Democratic boss George Norcross to raise and spend $5 million on one Atlantic County contest shocked many. That’s more than a third of what Democrats spent on all of the legislative contests in 2019.
The Norcross money will support the campaign of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, for the 2nd Legislative District’s Senate seat left by Brown. His opponent, Vince Polistina, a former Republican assemblyman for the district, said Democrats in New Jersey always outspend Republicans, but he was surprised to see so much funding announced so early. Polistina said he and his party will have the funds to wage an effective campaign.
Partisans often think money in politics is a problem when their foes have more of it. Spending is useful in a campaign, no question, but increases in it yield a diminishing return past a certain point. And funding is but one factor and often not the most important. Campaigns expected to succeed may get money from groups and people seeking to back the winner. Well-funded campaigns often fail to change the electorate’s mind.
Consider recent efforts by the New Jersey Education Association. In 2017, they were among interest groups that spent millions on behalf of Phil Murphy. But the former Goldman Sachs financier didn’t lack for money, and his contest wound up with the most spending since the record was set in the election of his Goldman Sachs predecessor, Jon Corzine.
But the NJEA spent more than $5 million trying to defeat one legislative leader, Senate President Stephen Sweeney, and failed miserably.
Sweeney, of Gloucester County, is not only the highest ranking leader in the Legislature, but the preeminent South Jersey Democrat. And the chief architect of this region’s Democratic coalition is George Norcross.
There’s nothing wrong with politicians forming alliances to gain power and effectiveness. That’s the essence of politics. And the bosses that typically facilitate such efforts are common everywhere and in all societies, so perhaps they’re a characteristic of this point in human development, even necessary. South Jersey would be at a loss if only North Jersey had political bosses.
Thanks to the dominance of state government by Democrats, this region is enjoying an advantage little seen now in the rest of New Jersey. Here the two main parties, Republican and Democratic, remain competitive with each other. The 2nd District seat in the Senate is one of several in this region that might be turned either way by differing policies or appealing candidates.
That not only ensures intense interest and spending for campaigns in the region, but makes it less likely that state leaders will neglect — even almost forget about — South Jersey as they have tended to do in the past.
Like any market, that of democracy works best for its consumers when there is competition.