2 South Jersey presidential pardons show range of seldom-granted relief

We tend to think of presidential pardons and commutations as a kind of legal relief mainly granted to connected people. That view is supported by the long parade of political allies and officials who have gotten forgiveness of their sentence (a pardon) or reduction of their sentence (a commutation).

Such acts of clemency typically come at the end of presidential terms, and media stories usually focus on the total number of pardons and imply that it is large.

Look at the clemency statistics of the Office of the Pardon Attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice, however, and it’s striking how few petitions for pardon or commutation are granted.

Donald Trump granted 143 pardons and 94 commutations during his recently ended presidency. He had received petitions for 1,854 pardons and 9,757 sentence commutations.

Granting a fraction of the petitions is the rule. President Barack Obama received 3,395 requests for pardons and 33,149 for commutations, and granted 212 pardons and 1,715 commutations. President George W. Bush pardoned 189 and commuted 11 sentences, in response to 2,498 pardon requests and 8,576 for sentence reductions.