Digital Voices for Sept. 17, 2022

‘Murphy signs bill to raise veteran benefit payments’
‘Two busloads of migrants dropped off in Washington’
‘Bridgeton woman jailed in son’s murder denied pretrial release’
‘Abortion ban legislation adds to political challenge for GOP’
‘NJEA officials gather in support of Pleasantville diverse-curriculum leader’
‘Iowa teen who killed accused rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K’
‘No women or minorities now run Atlantic City casinos’
‘Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts; acquits him of fixing 2008 child pornography trial’
‘Ventnor man found dead in motel parking lot’
People are also reading…
‘Food prices are still soaring — here’s what’s getting more expensive’
‘More than 6,000 New Jersey buildings will be engulfed by seawater by 2050, study predicts’
“Can you believe that he’s at it again now he’s helping the veterans. This wouldn’t happen if a republican was in charge lol” Scott Heath “What those idiots don’t realize (is) that it is a felony to transport undocumented migrants across state lines. DeSantis and Abbott are themselves engaging in human trafficking, with millions of ... taxpayer dollars. They should be arrested.” William Peterson “Is it at all possible this woman was suffering from a mental illness? Stable rational people don’t do what she did. However, there is a thin line between being mentally ill and using it as an excuse to harm people. That poor child, sad sad case all the way around.” Tiffany V-t “But I thought the Republicans were about states rights? Sounds like they lied.” Marc Pevahouse “She is an excellent educator—prepared, thorough, mindful of state and federal standards, and extraordinarily caring.” Noelle Jacquelin “Where is her restitution for what they did to her? Unbelievable…” Bill Ross “and?” Donald Peter “It’s about time. R. Kelly should have been convicted 25 years ago.” Valeria Marcus “How was a person in their car dead for a few days at a hotel and not one person noticed until days later?” Sarah Nicole “Sweep aside the politics and let common sense solutions bring prices down.” Peter Haberstroh “I especially feel awful for the $3 million homes on the Jersey Shore that will be engulfed by water.” Sam Bliss