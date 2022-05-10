Digital Voices for May 10, 2022

“Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia”
“We tried it: 7 hacks, tricks and gimmicks to prevent onion tears”
“Two arrested in Atlantic City drug bust”
“Dead shark hanging from Florida high school rafters spurs investigation”
“Ocean City’s most famous hermit crab forecasts an early summer. Again.”
Judge says Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection”
“Car found in search for missing Alabama inmate and corrections officer”
“Ocean City seeing revival in fox population”
“Motorcyclist killed in Atlantic City Expressway accident”
“US intel helped sink Russian warship”
“Proposed bill would increase bus driver drug testing in New Jersey”
