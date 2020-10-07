Trump illness had Democrats dreaming of power grab, says Joe Battenfield

He will be sidelined from campaigning among his adoring crowds for at least two weeks and the next debate slated for Oct. 15 is likely to be moved or even canceled.

Even some of the president’s own advisers are predicting blowback from Trump’s illness, considering that he has been flaunting social distancing guidelines and seldom wearing a mask.

Democrats were trying extra hard to avoid seeming uncaring or piling on Friday but they could barely contain their belief that it was somehow a spiritual intervention in the White House battle.

“Wear a god damn mask,” U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III bellowed in a tweet.

“The president spent months undermining the work of our doctors and scientists, while he failed to help states and communities contain the outbreak,” U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. “He mocked people for wearing masks and held super-spreader events that disregarded the health of thousands.”

Oh, and by the way, Warren says she wishes Trump and his family “a quick and safe recovery.” Just in case you’re worried she was being callous.

What Democrats really are hoping for is not well wishes but to win the election.