While hospitality organizations have taken steps to slow the spread of coronavirus, in terms of green initiatives, they may have taken a few steps back.
In 2019, a World Wide Fund for Nature study estimated that by the year 2030, plastic pollution would nearly double. By and by, more restaurant operators and food establishments began finding sustainable solutions to reverse this trend. The casual chain Just Salad introduced a $1 reusable plastic bowl to its customers, saving an estimated 75,000 pounds of plastic waste per year. Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts offered low-cost reusable cups. Supermarkets strongly encouraged — and in some instances, required — reusable shopping bags at checkout. These innovative methods to reduce plastic usage would soon be placed on an indefinite hold in an effort to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and minimize tactile transmission between staff and customers.
In the wake of COVID-19 and the shutdown to follow, local restaurants faced an evident “catch-22” contradiction when it comes to reducing trash, plastic and non-recyclables: take-out. As restaurants began to experience major losses in revenue, take-out and delivery — deemed permissible by most states — seemed to be the only way these establishments could keep their doors open. Customers were happy to provide support and longevity to their local businesses.
However, take-out typically requires single-use packaging and excessive plastic consumption, which poses an environmental concern. A Press of Atlantic City article on July 30 reported a “significant increase in litter” on the beaches and boardwalks “due in part to an increase in outdoor dining and take out orders.”
Unfortunately, food and beverage is not the only hospitality sector to have to scale back green initiatives. Pre-pandemic, hotels including Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental began replacing mini-shampoos and conditioners with bulk pump-top dispenser units in an effort to reduce plastic waste. In today’s reality, the pump-top — while environmentally conscious — could result in guests feeling hesitant to touch something previously used by other guests.
At the present moment, slowing the spread of COVID-19 and saving as many human lives as possible is of higher priority than negative environmental impact. However, who’s to say that the two cannot work in tandem? Do customers need the plastic utensils provided for takeout if they are just taking the food home to eat? Just offering a no-utensil option could both reduce waste and save money.
COVID-19 has encouraged the eco-friendly innovation known as “contactless technology.” McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway, for example, has a QSR code on each dining table that customers can scan with their smart phone and be directed almost instantly to an online menu, eliminating the risk of contracting the virus via physical menus and reducing the need for disposable paper or plastic-coated menus. Sirens Bar & Grill in Atlantic City has taken QSR coding a step further: once the customer scans the code, they are able to place orders directly from their smart phone, enter their table number, and wait patiently for their food to arrive. Customers can pay the bill and tip from their phones as well, entirely eliminating touch, and paper, from the process.
Without a doubt, the ingenuity on the part of restaurant, hotel and casino operators in adapting to this new normal of COVID-19 precuations has been nothing short of commendable. As operators continue to innovate and rethink previous business models, it is also especially important to keep an eye on sustainability — finding ways to both slow the spread and minimize unnecessary waste.
Jane Bokunewicz, of Galloway Township, is coordinator of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, and an associate professor of hospitality and tourism management studies at Stockton University,
