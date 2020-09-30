Preparing for second waves, good and bad, at the Jersey Shore, by Sarah Grady

Anyone who has been knocked off their feet by a wave at the Jersey Shore knows that it isn’t just the first wave that gets you, but also the second (and hopefully not a third or fourth), that sneaks up and hits you when you’re already down and leaves you spitting salt water, scrambling to grab your hat and sunglasses, and shaking sand out of your hair.

Already slammed by the first wave of COVID-19, Jersey Shore business owners now have to be ready for two potential second waves — one that could hurt, but another that could help them if they are ready.

Should infection rates continue to fall and restrictions lift, there are already indications that we could see a second wave of visitors well into the fall.

As locals have long known, the waters off the Jersey Coast stay warm well into September and the weather can be especially beautiful even as cooler temperatures creep in (fewer bugs, less humidity).

For many who postponed or canceled summer vacations, fall at the Jersey Shore is a quick and attractive getaway. In addition to the region’s natural assets, its position as a drive-in destination may make the shore particularly attractive to visitors still wary of traveling by air. And, with many students learning remotely, the classroom can be anywhere. Why not the Jersey Shore?