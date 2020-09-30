Preparing for second waves, good and bad, at the Jersey Shore, by Sarah Grady

Anyone who has been knocked off their feet by a wave at the Jersey Shore knows that it isn’t just the first wave that gets you, but also the second (and hopefully not a third or fourth), that sneaks up and hits you when you’re already down and leaves you spitting salt water, scrambling to grab your hat and sunglasses, and shaking sand out of your hair.
Already slammed by the first wave of COVID-19, Jersey Shore business owners now have to be ready for two potential second waves — one that could hurt, but another that could help them if they are ready.
Should infection rates continue to fall and restrictions lift, there are already indications that we could see a second wave of visitors well into the fall.
As locals have long known, the waters off the Jersey Coast stay warm well into September and the weather can be especially beautiful even as cooler temperatures creep in (fewer bugs, less humidity).
For many who postponed or canceled summer vacations, fall at the Jersey Shore is a quick and attractive getaway. In addition to the region’s natural assets, its position as a drive-in destination may make the shore particularly attractive to visitors still wary of traveling by air. And, with many students learning remotely, the classroom can be anywhere. Why not the Jersey Shore?
But the prospect of a fall and even winter tourist season may largely depend on the other possible second wave — COVID-19.
Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield has warned that fall 2020 could be “the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we’ve ever had.” It is all the more important that business owners and patrons continue to practice the precautions (physical distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, sanitizing, contact tracing etc.) that have brought the transmission rate in New Jersey to near or below 1 and hospitalizations statewide to below 450 in the month of September from a peak of 8,065 (April 14, 2020).
If New Jersey’s businesses are to keep their footing through the potentially rough surf ahead, they must work with patrons and public health officials to promote and enforce the solutions that allow safe participation in the local/regional economy.
There is increasing consumer comfort with using contactless technology, as well as with innovations in commercial cleaning and expansion of outdoor solutions for dining and entertainment. As business owners lean in to this new normal and continue on the path of reopening and recovery, they must also stay diligent to avoid another outbreak that could lead to another lockdown or prolonged restrictions on the size of indoor gatherings.
The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, where I am assistant director, will host a discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on Jersey Shore businesses and what we can expect from fall 2020 in a live webinar at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22. For more information and to register for the Jersey ShoreView: Fall Tourism and Business Panel Discussion, go to stockton.edu/LIGHT.
For many gaming, hospitality and tourism businesses just starting to recover, the next few months could make a real difference to their success and even survival. The sooner they are back on their feet, the better, but it will take everyone working together to make it work.
Sarah Grady, of North Cape May, is the assistant director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism.
