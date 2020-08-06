In 1844, New Jersey recovered from a six year economic collapse as bad as the Great Depression of the 1930s. It also divided America as much as the slavery issue. It inspired Stephen Foster’s still popular song, “Hard Times Come Again No More.”
Although some blamed President Andrew Jackson, most agreed out of control corruption, spending and borrowing by state governments caused the disaster. That was because in 1841, the federal government had total debts of $5.25 million. Meanwhile, the 26 state governments had total debts of $198 million!
Banks failed during the “Panic of 1837” when state governments throughout America could no longer pay back the money they borrowed. The roads, canals and other “economic development” projects they had built on credit failed to generate revenues they had projected. This is because many of the projects were overpriced and poorly planned. Bribes and politics determined who could form a corporation, what was built and who got the contracts.
Nine states defaulted on interest payments, and four others simply refused to pay their debts. When this happened, banks failed and people lost their life savings. Other states, including New Jersey, added new statewide property taxes to pay back their debts. This caused people to lose their homes, farms and businesses.
In 1844, New Jersey approved a new state constitution designed to fix those problems. Atlantic County’s delegate to that convention was Dr. Jonathan Pitney. He was the visionary who built Atlantic City on a deserted barrier island 10 years later.
The new state constitution they wrote was a remarkable success. It quickly helped transform New Jersey into a prosperous, debt free, low tax, economic powerhouse.
Economic history Professor John J. Wallis observed that New Jersey’s new state constitution had “simple” and “ingenious” solutions to control the twin problems of systemic corruption and unsustainable debt.
“First, states eliminated the pressure to create special corporate privileges by enacting constitutional provisions requiring legislatures to pass general incorporation laws allowing unlimited entry into corporate status via an administrative procedure. Second, states passed constitutional provisions requiring that all state borrowing required a bond referendum mandating that the higher taxes necessary to service the bonds be approved by voters before the bonds were issued. Third, most states forbade state and local investment in private corporations.”
By 1902, New Jersey had eliminated its bonded debt and abolished its state property tax. (Property taxes to fund public schools and county and local governments, of course, remained.)
New Jersey did not have a state sales tax until 1963. It did not have a state income tax until 1976. It had the lowest motor fuels taxes in America until 2017.
In 1963, New Jersey adopted a new 3% state sales tax “to make real state taxes affordable.” Starting in 1968, the New Jersey Supreme Court approved what Columbia law professor and state constitutional expert Richard Briffault called “evasive techniques” and “backdoor financing” to borrow large amounts without voter approval. One technique was creating dozens of state, county and local “authorities” such as the “NJ Transportation Trust Fund Authority” and the “Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.”
By 2008, even Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine, who previously was CEO of a major Wall Street investment bank, publicly admitted that New Jersey’s state government debt had reached unsustainable levels.
In his State of the State address, he complained that although “our State Constitutions have explicitly barred borrowing without voter approval … somewhere along the line, the meaning of that requirement got totally lost.”
New Jersey state government had $32 billion in bonded debt when Gov. Corzine gave that warning. Today, New Jersey government has more than $234.7 billion of public debt! That includes roughly $200 billion in unfunded pension and retiree medical benefits.
Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy and his Democratic Party majority in the Legislature approved a plan to borrow $9.7 billion more. Liberty and Prosperity, the nonprofit education organization that I lead, and several Republican leaders filed suit to stop them unless they put the issue on a ballot question in November, and get the approval of voters.
Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City, leads Liberty and Prosperity 1776. He was the unsuccessful Republican 2nd District candidate for Congress in 2018.
