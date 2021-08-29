New UN climate-change report didn’t merit overheated headlines, by Katie Tubb

But some of these proposed policies would cost Americans trillions of dollars and intend to fundamentally rework how Americans relate to their government. With stakes that high, debate is critical.

It might be easy for Americans, especially those without a doctorate in a relevant scientific field, to feel helpless in the melee. But here is level ground — most politicians aren’t climate scientists either.

Therefore, it’s incumbent on citizens to ask good questions of their elected representatives when they advocate for policies like the Green New Deal, subsidies for electric vehicles, or regulations on electricity generation. And politicians should not be given a free pass by claiming to act on a supposed mandate of “the science,” as presented in reports like the IPCC’s.

Americans should ask: To what degree will this policy actually affect global temperatures? What will it cost, and who will bear those costs? Are there unintended consequences?

As aptly stated by one climate scientist, “We need to remind ourselves that addressing climate change isn’t an end in itself, and that climate change is not the only problem that the world is facing. The objective should be to improve human well-being in the 21st century, while protecting the environment as much as we can.”