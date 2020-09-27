Netflix 'Cuties' and Harris controversy should prompt disgust but not surprise, says Denise Crosy

A couple of intriguing headlines that cropped up on the same day last week not only caught my eye but got me thinking about how the two are related when it comes to the serious issue of child exploitation.
I’m referring to the shocking arrest of Netflix “Cheer” star Jerry Harris on federal charges of producing child pornography, and the not-so surprising controversy surrounding another Netflix show, “Cuties.”
Harris shot to fame after the early 2020 release of “Cheer,” an uplifting and Emmy-award-winning docuseries about a group of college students on a nationally ranked Texas cheer team. His celebrity status rose not just because he had such a charismatic personality that came through loud and clear but because he had a less than ideal childhood but still managed to remain so positive.
He not only accumulated more than a million Instagram followers, Harris was walking the Oscar’s red carpet with Ellen DeGeneres, sharing the stage with Oprah Winfrey and was featured on comedian Stephen Colbert’s show.
But reading the indictment against him paints a far different picture. The 21-year-old allegedly committed violent crimes against children. And, while he and his lawyers maintain his innocence, he was ordered to remain in custody following accusations he repeatedly coerced minor victims to send obscene photos and videos of themselves and solicited sex from boys as young as 13 at cheerleading competitions.
The sexual exploitation of children, as common as it seems to be these days, is something most of us have a hard time wrapping our heads around. There has been a huge backlash against Netflix over its recently released French indie production “Cuties,” a coming of age film that focuses on the overt sexualization of children, in this case 11-year-old girls.
It started with a poster that forced a Netflix apology, recently led to a #cancelnetflix movement, and prompted demands from both Democrat and Republican politicians to begin a Department of Justice investigation over the use of young girls in a film that many label as soft porn.
Last week, four state’s attorneys were calling for the removal of “Cuties,” describing it as “fodder for those with criminal imaginations, serving to normalize the view that children are sexual beings ... and whetting the appetite of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways.”
For many, the filmmakers’ defense — that the movie was made to draw attention and therefore combat society’s hyper-sexualization of young girls — is as flimsy as the clothes these little girls wore in their gyrating dance competition.
It’s hard, after all, to claim a movie is criticizing the sexualizing of children when its stars are real live children who are directed by adults to mimic the Super Bowl moves of J.Lo and even flash a breast.
Netflix has been here before with its airing of “13 Reasons Why,” a 2017 series about a high school girl who left clues behind before taking her own life, that experts claimed glorified suicide and led to an increase in those statistics.
Suicide can be contagious. And normalized. And sneaky. So can exploitation of the innocent.
“We need to learn about something to sound the alarm, I get that,” said Margot Smith, therapist and clinical director of 360 Youth Services. “But to have millions of people watch kids act in sexualized ways does not seem to be the best way for people to take action.”
According to a New York Times report in October, more than 45 million online photos and videos of children being sexually abused were reported by tech companies, more than double what they found the previous year. And here’s another somber statistic: The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that 42% of children in the U.S. between 10 and 17 years old have viewed pornography online.
Which is why experts like Smith insist parents need to be major players in their children’s lives, aware of what they are viewing on their phones, who they are communicating with and what they are posting.
But too often moms and dads, raised in a culture where it’s uncomfortable to talk about sex, don’t have the tools to help kids navigate the land mines of those preteen years.
That’s why it is critical, Smith said, to start those conversations about the body at a young age so that by the time a child is 11 and starts making twerking videos in the family room or wanting to buy a skimpy bikini, “you feel comfortable talking to them about it without creating an implicit message that they should be ashamed of their body or that it’s not their own.”
The best defense against predators, she insisted, “is having open communication and talking with your kids about their bodies — what feels comfortable and what feels safe.”
Email Denise Crosby of The Beacon-News in Aurora, Ill., at dcrosby@tribpub.com.