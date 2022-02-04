Murphy appears to accept a draw in battle with COVID: Commentary

For the past several months, a growing number of public health experts, medical leaders and researchers have predicted that COVID will soon become endemic similar to influenza with seasonal outbreaks and annual vaccinations likely will be necessary to control its spread.

Murphy has accepted their outlook and conceded the prospect of eliminating the virus has vanished and the state’s approach to dealing with a resurgence will of necessity change.

While public health considerations influenced Murphy’s decision, it is inarguable that a weary and frustrated public anxious to restore pre-pandemic life played a role in his decision.

His administration had come to be defined by the pandemic whose impact consumed very nearly half of his first term.

The virus — with no cure or treatment available — swept through the state before the late 2020 development and distribution of an effective vaccine began to bring it under control and lead to relaxing restrictions. The sudden emergence of omicron, a highly contagious variant, forced a reimposition of emergency limitations, although less intense.