Getting flu shots especially important in this year of COVID-19, say local hospital presidents

As health care leaders, we are passionate about the health of our communities. We know the positive impact being proactive has on our well-being.
In a year dominated by COVID-19, preventive care measures such as an annual physical have taken on added importance. Entering October there is another, crucial item for our to-do list: Get the flu vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all people ages six months and older get vaccinated. Receiving the flu vaccine is an important safeguard for your overall health and makes you a role model for others.
Like COVID-19, the flu is a respiratory disease. They share similar symptoms and it may be hard to tell one from the other. Getting the flu vaccine may limit its severity and preserve resources we will need if we see a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations as fall turns into winter.
Throughout the summer, we were fortunate to experience a dramatic reduction in COVID hospitalizations in our region. Your dedication to prevention — wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, washing hands and more — has kept our communities safe while reintroducing activities to our daily lives.
We know it has not been easy. It is only natural to feel fatigued after so many months of disruption to our lives and communities, yet this is the precise time to redouble our efforts. We know we are approaching a time of year that, under normal circumstances, leads to increased illness. Unfortunately, nothing about this year is normal. So, it becomes imperative that we continue to do everything within our power to protect ourselves and loved ones.
This begins with receiving the flu vaccine, but does not end there. Encourage your parents, spouse, children and friends to also get vaccinated. It only takes a minute of your time, and whether you get it at your doctor’s office, an urgent care center or at your neighborhood pharmacy, you’ll be doing your part to protect our community.
As leaders in health care — but more importantly as members of this community — we have seen and been inspired by the collective response and resilience to a pandemic that has upended every aspect of life. We are so proud of the health care teams that have embraced our mission to care for the communities we serve.
Each of our organizations remains vigilant. We continue to observe all CDC and state Department of Health guidelines so you can feel safe and comfortable when seeking care. This means a continued focus on prevention, rigorous cleaning and the introduction of safety measures designed to protect our patients, visitors and staff.
Every year, we have many opportunities to take control of our health. Regular cancer screenings and annual preventive care visits are a couple of important signposts on the wellness journey. They help confirm our progress and identify opportunities to make needed lifestyle changes.
Now is the time to remain focused on doing everything possible for your health.
As we enter flu season, please join us in proactively getting the flu vaccine. By doing so, we will build a stronger community.
Lori Herndon, of Brigantine, is president and CEO of AtlantiCare. Joanne Carrocino, of Cape May Court House, is president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. Ron Johnson, of Mays Landing, is president and CEO of Shore Medical Center.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!