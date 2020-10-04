Getting flu shots especially important in this year of COVID-19, say local hospital presidents

As health care leaders, we are passionate about the health of our communities. We know the positive impact being proactive has on our well-being.

In a year dominated by COVID-19, preventive care measures such as an annual physical have taken on added importance. Entering October there is another, crucial item for our to-do list: Get the flu vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all people ages six months and older get vaccinated. Receiving the flu vaccine is an important safeguard for your overall health and makes you a role model for others.

Like COVID-19, the flu is a respiratory disease. They share similar symptoms and it may be hard to tell one from the other. Getting the flu vaccine may limit its severity and preserve resources we will need if we see a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations as fall turns into winter.

Throughout the summer, we were fortunate to experience a dramatic reduction in COVID hospitalizations in our region. Your dedication to prevention — wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, washing hands and more — has kept our communities safe while reintroducing activities to our daily lives.