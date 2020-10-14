COVID-19 pandemic pushing plastics crisis to the tipping point, say John Hocevar and Jodi Sherman

For years, the plastics industry has tried to convince us that its products were necessary, touting convenience and cleanliness. They told us that if we just recycle and participate in cleanups, we can tackle the pollution crisis. Decades later, we know that has not worked. Only 9% of all the plastic ever made has actually been recycled, and we are drowning in this nearly indestructible material. Further, the recycling industry has all but collapsed. We cannot recycle our way out of the plastic epidemic. The plastic industry continues to mislead the public about the overall benefits of plastic. It is time for us to stop listening to other views.

While certain applications of plastic must continue for medical and safety reasons, we should phase it out wherever possible to avoid its long-term impacts to health and the environment. We do not need single-use plastic bags, packaging, utensils or cups. The general public does not need single-use masks or gloves during the pandemic.

What we need is a new approach that looks beyond convenience to understand all of the environmental impacts of a material before it is produced and marketed to the world. We should not be destroying the Earth and communities for momentary convenience. It is time to move toward green and hygienic systems of reuse.

John Hocevar is the Greenpeace USA Oceans Campaign director. Dr. Jodi Sherman is an associate professor of Anesthesiology and Epidemiology in Environmental Health Sciences and director of the Program on Healthcare Environmental Sustainability at Yale.