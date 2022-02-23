 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Worker training key to diversifying Atlantic County economy, by Lauren H. Moore Jr.

Lauren Moore Jr., president of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, says the Aviation District that includes the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park and the FAA Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township is crucial to Atlantic County’s economic future.

Companies must consider many factors when selecting locations for business expansion or relocation. They need developable land with access to regional transportation networks. They want economic incentives like tax credits, and government grants and loan subsidies. They look for markets where their products and services will be in high demand. And perhaps most importantly, these companies need to know that they will be able to hire employees locally who have the right skills and experience to get the job done.

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA), of which I am president, was created to drive economic growth and cultivate economic diversity in Atlantic County. Workforce development has been essential to our mission. The county’s leaders recognize that in order to diversify the regional economy beyond hospitality and tourism, we need training programs in place to ensure that we can provide a pool of qualified and capable employees who are ready to fill the hiring needs of companies with higher levels of technology in use throughout their operations.

Examples of the kinds of industries we are working to attract include offshore wind-powered energy production, aerospace, life sciences, manufacturing, food and agriculture, and entrepreneurial services.

To support the burgeoning offshore wind industry, hundreds of millions of dollars are already being invested in ports, and manufacturing and maintenance facilities from the Delaware River to the Atlantic Ocean. The ACEA is working with firms like Ørsted North America to determine what skills are needed for their workers so our educational partners can develop training programs now for the jobs of tomorrow.

The aerospace industry is another natural target for our diversification efforts. Atlantic County is home to the state’s only Aviation District around Atlantic City International Airport, the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center and the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park. Typically, jobs in the aerospace industry are highly skilled and well-compensated.

In order to ensure we have workers trained for careers in aerospace, the ACEA has partnerships with Stockton and Rowan universities, Atlantic Cape Community College, and Atlantic County Institute of Technology. We are collaborating with these schools to develop rigorous, STEM-oriented curriculum.

With funding from Battelle and assistance from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, we are creating a camp and supplemental curriculum for middle-school-age children to increase interest in aerospace. We are so encouraged by the early development of this program that we hope to create a blueprint to expand it to the entire county in the future.

The ACEA continues to work with high schools to provide insight on emerging economic trends, so educators can ensure that their students have the tools necessary for future employment.

This focus on workforce development is unusual for most economic development agencies. We are fortunate in Atlantic County to have it integrated into our efforts through our close working relationship with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board (WDB) directed by Fran Kuhn.

Thanks to the way workforce development is integrated in our economic development efforts, we’ve seen promising examples of how Atlantic County’s workforce of tomorrow is being trained today.

Last fall, the ACEA and the Atlantic County WDB teamed up to support GlobalX Charter Airlines, which is starting service at Atlantic City International Airport. With help from ACEA and WDB, GlobalX hired and trained more than 30 local residents for jobs in the airline industry.

In the past two years we learned how devastating the region’s dependence on one economic sector — tourism and hospitality — can be. More than half of the jobs in Atlantic County are directly and indirectly dependent on this sector, making the need to create jobs in new industries obvious and urgent.

Our experiences working with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, among others, to gauge the workforce needs of existing businesses in the county, along with our direct outreach to aerospace and wind-energy firms, show that the county’s labor pool needs more technical training to land and excel in the jobs of tomorrow. We’ve also learned that this training needs to begin today if Atlantic County’s hopes for a thriving and diverse economy are to be fully realized.

At the ACEA, we have a clear vision for diversifying the region’s economy. It’s a vision that includes a well-trained and highly skilled workforce working for the companies that will solve the problems of tomorrow with advanced tool and technologies. Working together, we can overcome these obstacles to position Atlantic County to thrive well into the 21st century.

Lauren H. Moore Jr., of Bordentown in Burlington County, is president of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.

