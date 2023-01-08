 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winners and losers in war and peace, by Donald Kirk

  • 0
Deering

“All happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

Maybe we should go back to that maxim about happy and unhappy families at the opening of “Anna Karenina,” the Russian classic by Leo Tolstoy. To paraphrase Tolstoy, all happy victors in war are alike, but every unhappy loser is unhappy in his or her own way. Let us consider how wars have ended since the victory of the allied powers over Nazi Germany and imperial Japan in 1945.

The Taliban, after their uncontested success in Afghanistan, were overjoyed while the U.S.-supported Afghan forces were destroyed, scattered, exiled and imprisoned. In Vietnam, after the defeat of the U.S.-backed South Vietnamese in 1975, the North Vietnamese rejoiced in victory, forcing thousands into “re-education” camps from which many never emerged. Nearly a million fled on risky journeys by sea, in which thousands drowned.

People are also reading…

In the Korean War, South Korea and the U.S. turned back invasions first by the North Koreans and then the Chinese. South Korea has emerged as an incredibly prosperous country, recognized everywhere as economically and culturally productive and creative. North Korea has plunged into poverty, made worse by a terrorist regime that has killed and imprisoned thousands of its own people while sinking much-needed funds into nuclear weapons and missiles.

Considering the history of the two Koreas over nearly seven decades since the Korean War armistice was signed in July 1953. It’s silly to argue the war isn’t over just because it ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty. This exercise in semantics only provides an excuse for North Korea and its pro-North friends to undermine the truce with demands for a treaty calling for the destruction of the historic alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States and the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In Ukraine, it’s too early to say who is winning or losing. The Russians have suffered huge setbacks, but Russia is a vast country. The Germans in 1941 pushed the Soviet army to the edge of Moscow. A monument marks the exact point where the Nazi invasion was halted in January 1942. President Vladimir Putin’s failure to achieve a quick victory does not mean he’s about to agree to a lasting compromise.

Russian offensives may wax and wane, but Putin is not likely to talk peace on any terms but his own. The worst mistake NATO, led by the United States, could make would be to fall for a deal under which Ukraine concedes territory overrun by the Russians and then agrees to a ceasefire and loss of foreign assistance. The Russians are still waiting to take over what Moscow sees as belonging to the greater Russian empire.

If the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to accept a false peace, Ukraine, like South Vietnam, would be the unhappy loser. Putin would gear up for fresh offensives, carving out ever more Ukraine territory whenever he sensed a weakening of the NATO alliance. Victory may not be in sight for Ukraine, but compromise and defeat are not options.

Much closer to Korea, Taiwan also faces increasing threats from China. Just recently, the Chinese staged massive aerial war games within Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. The purpose, of course, is intimidation, a warning that the Chinese may invade the island province that they’ve been claiming ever since the victory of Mao Zedong’s Red Army over the Chinese mainland in 1949.

Taiwan is now an island of peace, independently governed by an elected president who is reluctant to proclaim independence for fear of thoroughly upsetting the Chinese. China’s President Xi Jinping, whose mode of governance bears an unhappy resemblance to that of Putin, might decide the time had come to advance from war games to a full-scale invasion.

As of now, more than 70 years after nationalist Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek led his defeated forces across the Formosa Straits from the mainland, Taiwan enjoys much the same sense of freedom as South Korea. Mao’s victory on the mainland was a tragedy for his enemies, but Taiwan has overcome terrible problems, including decades of martial law in which several thousand Taiwanese, at odds with Chiang, were executed.

Resentment no doubt festers between Taiwanese and those whose families stormed over from the mainland, but basically the island is free, prosperous and democratic. That’s all the more reason for the United States to stand by Taiwan though Washington has formally recognized Beijing since 1978. As elsewhere, democracy and freedom are at stake.

Donald Kirk is the author of 10 books on Korea, Okinawa, the Philippines and the Vietnam War. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Governments need to send everyone washing-machine filters — and fast

Governments need to send everyone washing-machine filters — and fast

An environmental crisis is brewing in your washing machine. We’re all familiar with macroplastic pollution — the big stuff like soda bottles that litter our streets and parks. But microplastic pollution — which scientists define as particles smaller than 5 millimeters — has spread like a plague over the entirety of planet Earth. When you wash a load of clothing made from synthetic fabrics, ...

That blockbuster Alzheimer’s drug? It’s not a cure, by Lisa Jarvis

That blockbuster Alzheimer’s drug? It’s not a cure, by Lisa Jarvis

Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. caused a stir in September when they announced positive results in a late-stage trial for a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab. Doctors tempered their excitement, though, until they could scrutinize the full peer-reviewed data. That data arrived Tuesday night. And while it is stoking enthusiasm that physicians might soon be able to offer patients a treatment ...

Why does the US defense budget continue to grow? America’s approach needs rethinking, by Daniel DePetris

Why does the US defense budget continue to grow? America’s approach needs rethinking, by Daniel DePetris

If there is one piece of legislation Congress prioritizes every year, it’s the annual government spending bill. After the usual last-minute hiccups over amendments, the Senate finally settled on an agreement to pass the $1.7 trillion bill and the House followed suit. Unsurprisingly, much of the debate over the spending package focused on the top-line numbers, particularly in the realm of ...

Blaming consumers for inflation makes no sense — here’s the real culprit

Blaming consumers for inflation makes no sense — here’s the real culprit

If you want to know what it means to add insult to injury, look no further than Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In a recent late-night interview, she blamed inflation on consumers spending too much. Not only was Yellen complicit in creating inflation, but now she has the impudence to blame the American people who are suffering from her disastrous decisions. Yellen asserted that everyone ...

The rise of the left was the real story of 2022, by Pankaj Mishra

The rise of the left was the real story of 2022, by Pankaj Mishra

Pundits reviewing 2022 are heaving a palpable sigh of relief. This was the year, or so the consensus goes, when far-right strongmen such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro were enfeebled, China stumbled and the “West” made a comeback, at least against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Such assessments, nostalgic for a lost “liberal international order,” ignore a more widespread development: how a ...

New Forward Party's reformers seeking voting changes, by Christine Todd Whitman

New Forward Party's reformers seeking voting changes, by Christine Todd Whitman

The two dominant political parties in America don’t agree on much, but there is one thing they agree on: The system should be set up to help them maintain their power. From first-past-the-post voting and gerrymandering to limiting citizen-powered ballot initiatives, Republicans and Democrats have done their best to build a system that strips the power from the people and keeps it in the ...

Beware a world where artists are replaced by robots. It’s starting now, by Molly Crabapple

Beware a world where artists are replaced by robots. It’s starting now, by Molly Crabapple

Like many artists, I’ve looked in horror at generative image AI, a technology that is poised to eliminate humans from the field of illustration. In minutes or hours, apps such as Stable Diffusion and Midjourney can churn out polished, detailed images based on text prompts — and they do it for a few dollars or for free. They are faster and cheaper than any human can be, and while their images ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News